Upload via URL

Before you upload an image, check the list of supported formats and dimensions to confirm your image will be accepted.

You can use the Images API to use a URL of an image instead of uploading the data.

Make a POST request using the example below as reference. Keep in mind that the --form 'file=<FILE>' and --form 'url=<URL>' fields are mutually exclusive.

curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ < ACCOUNT_ID > /images/v1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>' \ --form 'url=https://[user:password@]example.com/<PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \ --form 'metadata={"key":"value"}' \ --form 'requireSignedURLs=false'

After successfully uploading the image, you will receive a response similar to the example below.

{ "result" : { "id" : "2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901" , "filename" : "image.jpeg" , "metadata" : { "key" : "value" : } , "uploaded" : "2022-01-31T16:39:28.458Z" , "requireSignedURLs" : false , "variants" : [ "https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901/public" , "https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901/thumbnail" ] } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

If your origin server returns an error while fetching the images, the API response will return a 4xx error.