Enable Email Routing
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Email, and click Get started.
- In Custom address, enter the custom email address you want to use (for example,
[email protected]).
- In Destination address, enter the full email address you want your emails to be forwarded to — for example,
[email protected].
- Click Create and continue.
- Cloudflare will send a verification email to the address provided in the Destination address field. You must verify your email address before being able to proceed.
- In the verification email Cloudflare sent you, click Verify email address > Go to Email Routing to activate Email Routing.
- Your Destination address should now show Verified, under Status. Click Continue.
- Cloudflare needs to add the relevant MX and TXT records to DNS records for Email Routing to work. This step is automatic and is only needed the first time you configure Email Routing. It is meant to ensure you have the proper records configured in your zone. Click Add records and finish.
Email Routing is now enabled. You can add other custom addresses to your account.
Test your Email Routing configuration
To test that your configuration is working properly, send an email to the custom address you set up in the dashboard
. You should send your test email from a different address than the one you specified as the destination address. For example, if you set up
[email protected] as the destination address, do not send your test email from that same Gmail account. Some email providers will discard what they interpret as an incoming duplicate email and will not show it in your inbox, making it seem like Email Routing is not working properly.
DMARC enforcing
Email Routing enforces Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC). Depending on the sender’s DMARC policy, Email Routing will reject emails when there is an authentication failure. Refer to dmarc.org for more information on this protocol.