addEventListener

This function defines triggers for a Worker script to execute. There are currently two types of event listeners - "fetch" listeners which are sent a FetchEvent and "scheduled" listeners which are sent a ScheduledEvent .

addEventListener(type, listener) void If multiple "fetch" listeners are registered, when one doesn’t call event.respondWith() , the runtime delivers the event to the next registered listener. A "fetch" listener and a "scheduled" listener can be registered in the same script. A script can have only one "scheduled" listener.



type string Currently the only types supported are "fetch" and "scheduled" .

listener function The function to handle incoming events to the Worker script. The listener is passed a single argument: event FetchEvent or ScheduledEvent The events dispatched to a Worker. See FetchEvent or ScheduledEvent .



​ Fetch Listener

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith (

new Response ( "Hello world" )

)

} )



​ Scheduled Listener