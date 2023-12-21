Reference
Conceptual knowledge about how Workers works.
- How the Cache works: How Workers interacts with the Cloudflare cache.
- How Workers works: The difference between the Workers runtime versus traditional browsers and Node.js.
- Languages: Languages supported on Workers, a polyglot platform.
- Migrate from Service Workers to ES Modules: Write your Worker code in ES modules syntax for an optimized experience.
- Protocols: Supported protocols on the Workers platform.
- Security model: This article includes an overview of Cloudflare security architecture, and then addresses two frequently asked about issues: V8 bugs and Spectre.