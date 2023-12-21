Cloudflare Docs
Reference

Conceptual knowledge about how Workers works.

  • How the Cache works: How Workers interacts with the Cloudflare cache.
  • How Workers works: The difference between the Workers runtime versus traditional browsers and Node.js.
  • Languages: Languages supported on Workers, a polyglot platform.
  • Migrate from Service Workers to ES Modules: Write your Worker code in ES modules syntax for an optimized experience.
  • Protocols: Supported protocols on the Workers platform.
  • Security model: This article includes an overview of Cloudflare security architecture, and then addresses two frequently asked about issues: V8 bugs and Spectre.