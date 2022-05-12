Custom Domains

​​ About Custom Domains

Custom Domains allow your to connect your Worker to a hostname, without having to make changed to your DNS settings or do extra certificate management. Cloudflare will create DNS records and issue necessary certificates on your behalf. The created DNS records will point directly to your Worker. Custom Domains are available to use in Open Beta.

​​ Build a Custom Domain

To create a Custom Domain, you must have:

An active Cloudflare zone on your target domain. A Worker to invoke.

The interface provides active feedback on valid and invalid entries. Valid entries are hostnames on an active Cloudflare zone. If you attempt to create a Custom Domain on a hostname with an existing DNS record, Cloudflare will confirm that you would like to replace the existing record. Custom Domains can be attached to your Worker via API or within the Cloudflare dashboard under Account Home > Workers External link icon Open external link > your Worker > Triggers > Add Custom Domain.

Custom Domains are considered the origin for your request. This means calling fetch() on the initial request is, in most cases, an anti-pattern. Instead, create new Request objects to reference any external dependencies, or use Cloudflare’s built in primitives via bindings.

Another benefit of integration with Cloudflare DNS is that you can use your Custom Domains like you would any external dependency. Your Workers can fetch() Custom Domains and invoke their associated Worker, even if the Worker is on the same Cloudflare zone. The newly invoked Worker is treated like a new top-level request and will execute in a separate thread.

Custom Domains follow standard DNS ordering and matching logic. Custom Domains do not support wildcard records; as such, an incoming request must match the hostname your Custom Domain is registered to. Other parts of the URI are not considered when executing this matching logic. For example, if you create a Custom Domain on api.example.com attached to your api-gateway Worker, a request to either api.example.com/login or api.example.com/user would invoke the same api-gateway Worker.

​​ Interaction with Routes

Custom Domains are evaluated before Route rules, but take lower precedence. Routes defined on your Custom Domain will run first, but can optionally call the Worker registered on your Custom Domain. In the example above, a Custom Domain for api.example.com can point to your Worker api . A Route added to api.example.com/auth can point to your Worker auth . Using fetch(request) within the Worker auth will invoke the Worker api , as if it was a normal application server. This means you can run your Workers in series, creating layers of proxy Workers and application Workers.

​​ Migrate from Routes

If you are currently invoking a Worker using a Route with /* , and your DNS points to 100:: or similar, a Custom Domain is a recommended replacement.

To migrate the Route app.example.com/* , create a Custom Domain on app.example.com , replacing the existing record. You can then delete the route app.example.com/* in your Account Home > Workers External link icon Open external link > your Worker > Triggers > Routes table.