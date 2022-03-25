Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Background

Deploy buttons let you deploy projects to the Workers platform in under five minutes. The deploy buttons use a Worker to deploy to the platform using the Workers GitHub Action. You can also make your own deploy buttons for your projects to make sharing your work easier.

Try the deploy button below to deploy a GraphQL server:

Select Deploy with Workers to deploy a GraphQL server

Refer to deploy.workers.cloudflare.com for additional projects to deploy.

Create a deploy button for your project

  1. Add a GitHub Actions workflow to your project.

Add a new file to .github/workflows, such as .github/workflows/deploy.yml, and create a GitHub workflow for deploying your project. It should include a set of on events, including at least repository_dispatch, but probably push and maybe schedule as well. Add a step for publishing your project using wrangler-action:

name: Build
on:
  push:
  pull_request:
  repository_dispatch:

jobs:
  deploy:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    timeout-minutes: 60
    needs: test
    steps:
      - uses: actions/[email protected]
      - name: Publish
        uses: cloudflare/wrangler-[email protected]

  1. Add support for CF_API_TOKEN and CF_ACCOUNT_ID in your workflow:

    # Update "Publish" step from last code snippet

    - name: Publish
      uses: cloudflare/wrangler-[email protected]
      with:
        apiToken: ${{ secrets.CF_API_TOKEN }}
      env:
        CF_ACCOUNT_ID: ${{ secrets.CF_ACCOUNT_ID }}

  2. Add the Markdown code for your button to your project’s README, replacing the example url parameter with your repository URL.

    [![Deploy to Cloudflare Workers](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/button)](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/?url=https://github.com/YOURUSERNAME/YOURREPO)

