Migrating to module Workers

This guide will show you how to migrate your Workers from the Service Worker External link icon Open external link syntax to the new Module Worker External link icon Open external link format.

​ Advantages of migrating

There are several reasons you might want to migrate your Workers to the module syntax:

Durable Objects require the module syntax to work. Module Workers do not rely on any global bindings, which means the Workers runtime does not need to set up fresh execution contexts, making Module Workers safer and faster to run. Module Workers are ES Modules, which allows them to be shared and published to npm, for example. Module Workers can be imported by and composed within other Module Workers.

​ Migrating a simple Worker

The following example demonstrates a Worker that redirects all incoming requests to a URL with a 301 status code.

With the Service Worker syntax, the example Worker looks like:

async function handler ( request ) { const base = "https://example.com" ; const statusCode = 301 ; const destination = new URL ( request . url , base ) ; return Response . redirect ( destination . toString ( ) , statusCode ) ; } addEventListener ( "fetch" , ( event ) => { event . respondWith ( handler ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ;

Module Workers replace the addEventListener syntax with an object definition, which must be the file's default export (via export default ). The example code above becomes:

export default { fetch ( request ) { const base = "https://example.com" ; const statusCode = 301 ; const destination = new URL ( request . url , base ) ; return Response . redirect ( destination . toString ( ) , statusCode ) ; } , } ;

​ Accessing event or context data

Workers often need access to data not in the request object. For example, sometimes Workers use waitUntil to delay execution. Module workers can access waitUntil vida the context parameter. For a list of Module worker parameters, see this list.

This example code:

async function triggerEvent ( event ) { console . log ( "cron processed" , event . scheduledTime ) ; } addEventListener ( "scheduled" , ( event ) => { event . waitUntil ( triggerEvent ( event ) ) ; } ) ;

Then becomes:

async function triggerEvent ( event ) { console . log ( "cron processed" , event . scheduledTime ) ; } const worker = { async scheduled ( event , env , ctx ) { ctx . waitUntil ( triggerEvent ( event ) ) ; } , } ; export default worker ;

​ Module Workers in the dashboard

The module Worker syntax has full support in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to Workers > Create a Service > pick the HTTP Handler example > Create Service. After your service is created, select Quick Edit and it will launch the dashboard. Select Send at the top to test if your service is returning “Hello world” .

Then replace:

addEventListener ( "fetch" , ( event ) => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { return new Response ( "Hello world" ) ; }

With:

export default { fetch ( ) { return new Response ( "Hello world" ) ; } , } ;

Select Save and Deploy and then select Send again to test that your Worker is still returning “Hello world” .

​ Configuring your wrangler.toml

To add support for module Workers to an existing project, update your wrangler.toml file like so: