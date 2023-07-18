Deploy button

Deploy buttons let you deploy applications to Cloudflare’s global network in under five minutes. The deploy buttons use Wrangler to deploy a Worker using the Wrangler GitHub Action External link icon Open external link . You can deploy an application from a set of ready-made Cloudflare templates, or make deploy buttons for your own applications to make sharing your work easier.

Try the deploy button below to deploy a GraphQL server:

Refer to deploy.workers.cloudflare.com External link icon Open external link for additional projects to deploy.

​​ Create a deploy button for your project

Add a GitHub Actions workflow to your project.

Add a new file to .github/workflows , such as .github/workflows/deploy.yml , and create a GitHub workflow for deploying your project. It should include a set of on events, including at least repository_dispatch , but probably push and maybe schedule as well. Add a step for publishing your project using wrangler-action External link icon Open external link :



name : Deploy Worker on : push : pull_request : repository_dispatch : jobs : deploy : runs-on : ubuntu - latest timeout-minutes : 60 needs : test steps : - uses : actions/ [email protected] - name : Build & Deploy Worker uses : cloudflare/wrangler - [email protected] with : apiToken : $ { { secrets.CF_API_TOKEN } } accountId : $ { { secrets.CF_ACCOUNT_ID } }

Add the Markdown code for your button to your project’s README, replacing the example url parameter with your repository URL.



[ ![Deploy to Cloudflare Workers ]( https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/button ) ](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/?url=https://github.com/YOURUSERNAME/YOURREPO)