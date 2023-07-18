Deploy button
Background
Deploy buttons let you deploy applications to Cloudflare’s global network in under five minutes. The deploy buttons use Wrangler to deploy a Worker using the Wrangler GitHub Action. You can deploy an application from a set of ready-made Cloudflare templates, or make deploy buttons for your own applications to make sharing your work easier.
Try the deploy button below to deploy a GraphQL server:
Refer to deploy.workers.cloudflare.com for additional projects to deploy.
Create a deploy button for your project
- Add a GitHub Actions workflow to your project.
Add a new file to
.github/workflows, such as
.github/workflows/deploy.yml, and create a GitHub workflow for deploying your project. It should include a set of
on events, including at least
repository_dispatch, but probably
push and maybe
schedule as well. Add a step for publishing your project using wrangler-action:
name: Deploy Workeron:push:pull_request:repository_dispatch:jobs:deploy:runs-on: ubuntu-latesttimeout-minutes: 60needs: teststeps:- uses: actions/[email protected]- name: Build & Deploy Workeruses: cloudflare/wrangler-[email protected]with:apiToken: ${{ secrets.CF_API_TOKEN }}accountId: ${{ secrets.CF_ACCOUNT_ID }}
- Add the Markdown code for your button to your project’s README, replacing the example
urlparameter with your repository URL.
[![Deploy to Cloudflare Workers](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/button)](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/?url=https://github.com/YOURUSERNAME/YOURREPO)
- With your button configured, anyone can use the Deploy with Workers button in your repository README, and deploy their own copy of your application to Cloudflare’s global network.