Bindings

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform.

There are multiple types of bindings available today.

Bindings can be configured by one of two ways:

Updating your project’s wrangler.toml file .

. Logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Workers & Pages > your Worker > Settings> Variables.

​​ Service bindings

Service bindings allow for communication with another Worker.

​​ KV namespace bindings

KV namespace bindings allow for communication between a Worker and a KV namespace.

​​ Durable Object bindings

Durable Object bindings for communication between a Worker and a Durable Object.

​​ R2 bucket bindings

R2 bucket bindings for communication between a Worker and an R2 bucket.

​​ Queue bindings

Queue bindings allow for communication between a Worker and a Queue.

​​ D1 database bindings

D1 bindings allow you to query a D1 database from your Worker.

​​ Dispatch namespace bindings (Workers for Platforms)

Dispatch namespace bindings allow for communication between a dynamic dispatch Worker and a dispatch namespace. Dispatch namespace bindings are used in Workers for Platforms. Workers for Platforms helps you deploy serverless functions programmatically on behalf of your customers.

​​ mTLS certificate bindings

mTLS certificate bindings enable Worker subrequests to present a client certificate when communicating with a service that requires client authentication.

​​ Email bindings

Email bindings allow you to send emails from your Worker. This is useful for when you want to know about certain types of events being triggered, for example.

​​ Constellation bindings

Constellation bindings allow for communication between a Worker and a Constellation project.