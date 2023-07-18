Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Bindings

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform.

There are multiple types of bindings available today.

​​ Configuration

Bindings can be configured by one of two ways:

​​ Service bindings

Service bindings allow for communication with another Worker.

​​ KV namespace bindings

KV namespace bindings allow for communication between a Worker and a KV namespace.

​​ Durable Object bindings

Durable Object bindings for communication between a Worker and a Durable Object.

​​ R2 bucket bindings

R2 bucket bindings for communication between a Worker and an R2 bucket.

​​ Queue bindings

Queue bindings allow for communication between a Worker and a Queue.

​​ D1 database bindings

D1 bindings allow you to query a D1 database from your Worker.

​​ Dispatch namespace bindings (Workers for Platforms)

Dispatch namespace bindings allow for communication between a dynamic dispatch Worker and a dispatch namespace. Dispatch namespace bindings are used in Workers for Platforms. Workers for Platforms helps you deploy serverless functions programmatically on behalf of your customers.

​​ mTLS certificate bindings

mTLS certificate bindings enable Worker subrequests to present a client certificate when communicating with a service that requires client authentication.

​​ Email bindings

Email bindings allow you to send emails from your Worker. This is useful for when you want to know about certain types of events being triggered, for example.

​​ Constellation bindings

Constellation bindings allow for communication between a Worker and a Constellation project.