Register a new domain

Cloudflare Registrar is only available for customers that use Cloudflare as their authoritative DNS provider (also known as a full setup ). If you have an unverified account email address External link icon Open external link , you will not be able to transfer or register domains. Verify your account email address before proceeding.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Registrar > Register. In the search box, enter the domain name you wish to register. You may also enter one or more keywords. The search results will contain a list of suggested domains. If the domain you entered does not appear in the list, this means it is not available for registration. Cloudflare currently does not support internationalized domain names (IDNs), also known as unicode, for example. If you are registering a .us domain, refer to the Additional requirements for .US domains before proceeding. Click Purchase on the domain you wish to register. In rare instances, a domain that is not available for registration may appear in the search results. After clicking Purchase, a definitive availability check will be performed to confirm that the domain is actually available for registration.

Currently, Cloudflare cannot register premium domains (domains that have non-standard pricing) and Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs).

Select the term (number of years) you wish to register the domain for and click Continue. Most top-level domains (TLDs) can be registered for a maximum of ten years. Some TLDs may have different term limits and these will be reflected in the drop-down options. The expiration date and price will update automatically based on the term selected. The Renew On date is the date that the system will attempt to auto-renew the domain. All registrations have Auto-renew turned on by default; however, you may disable this option at any time. Enter the contact details for the domain. These details will be used to create all of the required contacts (Registrant, Admin, Technical, and Billing), and may be updated after registration is completed. Refer to Contact requirements to learn the specific requirements for each contact field. After entering the contact information click Continue. If any of the contact information is missing or not properly validated, an error message will appear and you will need to correct the data before proceeding.

If you have previously registered or transferred a domain name, the form will be filled in advance with the information from your default contact. If not, you will need to fill out the form. It is important that you provide complete and accurate contact information. If you do not follow this recommendation, the domain registration may be suspended and/or canceled.

The billing information will use the billing profile you have with Cloudflare, if one already exists. If there is no billing profile, you will need to enter your payment information. Review the terms and conditions, including the Domain Registration Agreement, Self-serve Subscription Agreement, and the Privacy Policy. By clicking Submit, you acknowledge that you are accepting the terms of the agreements.

The registration process may take up to 30 seconds to complete. Once the registration is complete, the browser will navigate to the domain management page where you may update the contacts, change the auto-renew settings, and add additional years to the term. You will also receive a confirmation email regarding your new domain registration.

At this time, you can only use ASCII characters for contact data. If the default contact has non-ASCII characters, you will need to update the domain contact details before proceeding. Cloudflare recommends that you update your default contact information to include ASCII characters only.

Field Required? Restrictions First Name Yes Minimum of two letters. Last Name Yes Minimum of two letters. Email Yes Must be a properly formatted email address. Organization No Optional for most TLDs. In some cases, the Organization field may be populated by default with data from First and Last names. Phone number Yes Must select a valid country code from the drop-down options. Only numbers will be accepted in the phone number field. Ext No Only numbers may be entered. Address 1 Yes May not be all numeric. Address 2 No - City Yes - State Yes - Country Yes You must select one from the drop-down options. Postal Code Yes Must be a properly formatted postal code.

​​ Next steps

To improve the security of your domain, enable Domain Name System Security Extensions to create a secure layer with a cryptographic signature.