Local development
Cloudflare Workers and most connected resources can be fully developed and tested locally - providing confidence that the applications you build locally will work the same way in production. This allows you to be more efficient and effective by providing a faster feedback loop and removing the need to test against remote resources. Local development runs against the same production runtime used by Cloudflare Workers, workerd.
In addition to testing Workers locally with
wrangler dev, the use of Miniflare allows you to test other Developer Platform products locally, such as R2, KV, D1, and Durable Objects.
Start a local development server
Wrangler provides a
dev command that starts a local server for developing your Worker. Make sure you have
npm installed and run the following in the folder containing your Worker application:
$ npx wrangler dev
wrangler dev will run the preview of the Worker directly on your local machine.
wrangler dev uses a combination of
workerd and Miniflare, a simulator that allows you to test your Worker against additional resources like KV, Durable Objects, WebSockets, and more.
Resources such as KV, Durable Objects, D1, and R2 will be stored and persisted locally and not affect live production or preview data. Wrangler will automatically create local versions of bindings found in
wrangler.toml. These will not have data in them initially, so you will need to add data manually.
Supported resource bindings in local development
|Product
|Supported
|R2
|✅
|KV
|✅
|D1
|✅
|Durable Objects
|✅
|Queues
|✅
|Service Bindings (multiple workers)
|✅
|AI
|✅1
|Hyperdrive
|✅
Clear Wrangler’s local storage
Wrangler will store all locally created resources and storage in a
.wrangler folder inside your Worker directory. This folder should be added to your
.gitignore file.
If you need to clear local storage, delete the
.wrangler/state folder. It will be recreated the next time you run
wrangler dev.
Develop locally using remote resources and bindings
wrangler dev runs locally by default. This means that all resources and bindings are simulated locally as well. However, there may be times you need to develop against remote resources and bindings. To run
wrangler dev remotely, add the
--remote flag:
$ npx wrangler dev --remote
Remote resources to use during
wrangler dev --remote are specified with preview ID/names such as
preview_id or
preview_bucket name. Preview resources can be resources separate from production resources to prevent changing production data in development.
wrangler dev --remote only supports preview ID/names for storage resources such as KV, R2, and D1. To change production data in
wrangler dev --remote, set the preview ID/name of the resource to the ID/name of the production resource.
Customize
wrangler dev
You can customize how
wrangler dev works to fit your needs. Refer to the
wrangler dev documentation for available configuration options.
Using Workers AI always accesses your Cloudflare account in order to run AI models and will incur usage charges even in local development. ↩︎