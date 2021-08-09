WritableStream
Background
A
WritableStream is the
writable property of a
TransformStream. On the Workers platform,
WritableStream can’t be directly created using the
WritableStream constructor.
A typical way to write to a
WritableStream is to simply pipe a
ReadableStream to it.
readableStream.pipeTo(writableStream)
.then(() => console.log("All data successfully written!"))
.catch(e => console.error("Something went wrong!", e))
To write to a
WritableStream directly, you must use its writer.
const writer = writableStream.getWriter()
writer.write(data)
See the WritableStreamDefaultWriter documentation for further detail.
Properties
locked
boolean
- A Boolean value to indicate if the writable stream is locked to a writer.
Methods
abort(reasonstring)
Promise<void>
- Aborts the stream. This method returns a promise that fulfills with a response
undefined.
reasonis an optional human-readable string indicating the reason for cancellation.
reasonwill be passed to the underlying sink’s abort algorithm. If this writable stream is one side of a TransformStream, then its abort algorithm causes the transform’s readable side to become errored with
reason.
- Aborts the stream. This method returns a promise that fulfills with a response
getWriter()
WritableStreamDefaultWriter
- Gets an instance of
WritableStreamDefaultWriterand locks the
WritableStreamto that writer instance.
- Gets an instance of