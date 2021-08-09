Skip to content
WritableStream

Background

A WritableStream is the writable property of a TransformStream. On the Workers platform, WritableStream can’t be directly created using the WritableStream constructor.

A typical way to write to a WritableStream is to simply pipe a ReadableStream to it.

readableStream.pipeTo(writableStream)
  .then(() => console.log("All data successfully written!"))
  .catch(e => console.error("Something went wrong!", e))

To write to a WritableStream directly, you must use its writer.

const writer = writableStream.getWriter()
writer.write(data)

See the WritableStreamDefaultWriter documentation for further detail.

Properties

  • locked boolean

    • A Boolean value to indicate if the writable stream is locked to a writer.

Methods

  • abort(reasonstringoptional) Promise<void>
    • Aborts the stream. This method returns a promise that fulfills with a response undefined. reason is an optional human-readable string indicating the reason for cancellation. reason will be passed to the underlying sink’s abort algorithm. If this writable stream is one side of a TransformStream, then its abort algorithm causes the transform’s readable side to become errored with reason.

  • getWriter() WritableStreamDefaultWriter

    • Gets an instance of WritableStreamDefaultWriter and locks the WritableStream to that writer instance.

