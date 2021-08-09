WritableStream

A WritableStream is the writable property of a TransformStream . On the Workers platform, WritableStream can’t be directly created using the WritableStream constructor.

A typical way to write to a WritableStream is to simply pipe a ReadableStream to it.

readableStream . pipeTo ( writableStream )

. then ( ( ) => console . log ( "All data successfully written!" ) )

. catch ( e => console . error ( "Something went wrong!" , e ) )



To write to a WritableStream directly, you must use its writer.

const writer = writableStream . getWriter ( )

writer . write ( data )



See the WritableStreamDefaultWriter documentation for further detail.

locked boolean A Boolean value to indicate if the writable stream is locked to a writer.



abort(reason string ) Promise<void> Aborts the stream. This method returns a promise that fulfills with a response undefined . reason is an optional human-readable string indicating the reason for cancellation. reason will be passed to the underlying sink’s abort algorithm. If this writable stream is one side of a TransformStream , then its abort algorithm causes the transform’s readable side to become errored with reason . Warning Any data not yet written is lost upon abort.

getWriter() WritableStreamDefaultWriter Gets an instance of WritableStreamDefaultWriter and locks the WritableStream to that writer instance.

