ReadableStreamDefaultReader
Background
A reader is used when you want to read from a ReadableStream, rather than piping its output to a WritableStream.
A
ReadableStreamDefaultReader is not instantiated via its constructor. Rather, it is retrieved from a
ReadableStream:
const { readable, writable } = new TransformStream()
const reader = readable.getReader()
Properties
closed
Promise
- A promise indicating if the reader is closed. The promise is fulfilled when the reader stream closes, and is rejected if there is an error in the stream.
Methods
read()
Promise
- A promise that returns the next available chunk of data being passed through the reader queue.
cancel(reasonstring)
void
Cancels the stream.
reasonis an optional human-readable string indicating the reason for cancellation.
reasonwill be passed to the underlying source’s cancel algorithm -- if this readable stream is one side of a TransformStream, then its cancel algorithm causes the transform’s writable side to become errored with
reason.
releaseLock()
void
- Releases the lock on the readable stream. A lock can’t be released if the reader has pending read operations. A
TypeErroris thrown and the reader remains locked.
