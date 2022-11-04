Routes

Routes allow users to map a URL pattern to a Worker script to enable Workers to run in front of Custom Domains or their own application servers.

​​ Customize your routes

For zones proxied on Cloudflare, route patterns decide what (if any) script is matched based on the URL of that request. Requests are routed through a Workers script when the URL matches a route pattern assigned to that script. To add a Route, you need:

An active Cloudflare zone. A proxied (orange-clouded) DNS record. A Worker to invoke.

Route patterns can be added with the Cloudflare API or in Account Home > Workers External link icon Open external link > your Worker > Triggers > Add route in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Cloudflare Site routes are comprised of:

Route URL (refer to Matching Behavior )

) Worker script to execute on matching requests

Failure mode for rate-limited accounts on the Free plan (refer to daily request limits )

The Routes REST API documentation can be found in the Workers API docs External link icon Open external link .

If your route is configured to a hostname, you will need to add a DNS record to Cloudflare to ensure that the hostname can be resolved externally. If your Worker acts as your origin (that is, the request terminates in a Worker), you must add a DNS record.

A zone that you have registered with some registrar (not workers.dev) and setup Cloudflare to serve as a reverse proxy External link icon Open external link .

​​ Routes with *.workers.dev

Cloudflare Workers accounts come with a *.workers.dev subdomain that is configurable in the Cloudflare dashboard. Your *.workers.dev subdomain allows you to deploy Workers without attaching your domain as a Cloudflare zone External link icon Open external link .

To claim a *.workers.dev subdomain, such as <YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev , go to Account Home > Workers External link icon Open external link > Your subdomain. The name field in your Worker configuration is used as the preview subdomain for the deployed script, (for example, my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev. ).

​​ Matching Behavior

Route patterns look like this:

https://*.example.com/images/*

This pattern would match all HTTPS requests destined for a subhost of example.com and whose paths are prefixed by /images/ .

A pattern to match all requests looks like this:

*example.com/*

While they look similar to a regex External link icon Open external link pattern, route patterns follow specific rules:

The only supported operator is the wildcard ( * ), which matches zero or more of any character.

Route patterns may not contain infix wildcards or query parameters. For example, neither example.com/*.jpg nor example.com/?foo=* are valid route patterns.

When more than one route pattern could match a request URL, the most specific route pattern wins. For example, the pattern www.example.com/* would take precedence over *.example.com/* when matching a request for https://www.example.com/ . The pattern example.com/hello/* would take precedence over example.com/* when matching a request for example.com/hello/world .

Route pattern matching considers the entire request URL, including the query parameter string. Since route patterns may not contain query parameters, the only way to have a route pattern match URLs with query parameters is to terminate it with a wildcard, * .

Route patterns are case sensitive, for example, example.com/Images/* and example.com/images/* are two distinct routes.

A route can be specified without being associated with a Worker. This will act to negate any less specific patterns. For example, consider this pair of route patterns, one with a Workers script and one without:

*example.com/images/cat.png -> <no script> *example.com/images/* -> worker-script

In this example, all requests destined for example.com and whose paths are prefixed by /images/ would be routed to worker-script , except for /images/cat.png , which would bypass Workers completely. Requests with a path of /images/cat.png?foo=bar would be routed to worker-script , due to the presence of the query string.

​​ Configure your wrangler.toml

To configure a route in your wrangler.toml , add the following to your environment:

routes = [ { pattern = "example.com/about" , zone_id = "<YOUR_ZONE_ID>" } ]

If you have specified your zone ID in the environment of your wrangler.toml , you will not need to write it again in object form.

The following set of rules govern route pattern validity.

​​ Route patterns must include your zone

If your zone is example.com , then the simplest possible route pattern you can have is example.com , which would match http://example.com/ and https://example.com/ , and nothing else. As with a URL, there is an implied path of / if you do not specify one.

​​ Route patterns may not contain any query parameters

For example, https://example.com/?anything is not a valid route pattern.

​​ Route patterns may optionally begin with http:// or https://

If you omit a scheme in your route pattern, it will match both http:// and https:// URLs. If you include http:// or https:// , it will only match HTTP or HTTPS requests, respectively.

https://*.example.com/ matches https://www.example.com/ but not http://www.example.com/ .

*.example.com/ matches both https://www.example.com/ and http://www.example.com/ .

​​ Hostnames may optionally begin with *

If a route pattern hostname begins with * , then it matches the host and all subhosts. If a route pattern hostname begins with *. , then it only matches all subhosts.

*example.com/ matches https://example.com/ and https://www.example.com/ .

*.example.com/ matches https://www.example.com/ but not https://example.com/ .

​​ Paths may optionally end with *

If a route pattern path ends with * , then it matches all suffixes of that path.

https://example.com/path* matches https://example.com/path and https://example.com/path2 and https://example.com/path/readme.txt

There is a well-known bug associated with path matching concerning wildcards ( * ) and forward slashes ( / ) that is documented in Known issues .

​​ Subdomains must have a DNS Record