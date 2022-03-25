Cron Triggers

Cron Triggers allow users to map a cron expression to a Worker script using a ScheduledEvent listener that enables Workers to be executed on a schedule. Cron Triggers are ideal for running periodic jobs for maintenance or calling third-party APIs to collect up-to-date data. Workers scheduled by Cron Triggers will run on underutilized machines to make the best use of Cloudflare’s capacity and route traffic efficiently.

​​ Add a Cron Trigger

You can add Cron Triggers to Workers with the Cloudflare API, or in the dashboard in Workers > Manage Workers > select your Worker > Triggers External link icon Open external link . Refer to Limits to track the maximum number of Cron Triggers per Worker. If a script is managed with Wrangler, Cron Triggers should be exclusively managed through the wrangler.toml file. Requires a ScheduledEvent Listener To respond to a Cron Trigger, you must add a "scheduled" event listener to the Workers script.

​​ Supported cron expressions

Cloudflare supports cron expressions with five fields, along with most Quartz scheduler External link icon Open external link -like cron syntax extensions:

Field Values Characters Minute 0-59 * , - / Hours 0-23 * , - / Days of Month 1-31 * , - / L W Months 1-12, case-insensitive 3-letter abbreviations (“JAN”, “aug”, etc.) * , - / Weekdays 1-7, case-insensitive 3-letter abbreviations (“MON”, “fri”, etc.) * , - / L #

Some common time intervals that may be useful for setting up your Cron Trigger:

* * * * * Every minute

*/30 * * * * Every 30 minutes

0 17 * * sun or 0 17 * * 1 5PM on Sunday

10 7 * * mon-fri or 10 7 * * 2-6 7:10AM on weekdays

0 15 1 * * 3PM on first day of the month

0 18 * * 6L or 0 18 * * friL 6PM on the last Friday of the month

23 59 LW * * 11:59PM on the last weekday of the month



Testing Cron Triggers and potential delays A recommended way for testing your Cron Trigger is to first deploy it to a test domain. Adding a new Cron Trigger, updating an old Cron Trigger, or deleting a Cron Trigger may take minutes for changes to propagate to the Cloudflare network edge.

​​ Viewing past events

Users can review the execution history of their Cron Triggers in Past Events under Triggers External link icon Open external link or through Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API .

It can take up to 30 minutes before events are displayed in Past Events when creating a new Worker or changing a Worker’s name.