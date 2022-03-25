Cloudflare Docs
Cron Triggers

Background

Cron Triggers allow users to map a cron expression to a Worker script using a ScheduledEvent listener that enables Workers to be executed on a schedule. Cron Triggers are ideal for running periodic jobs for maintenance or calling third-party APIs to collect up-to-date data. Workers scheduled by Cron Triggers will run on underutilized machines to make the best use of Cloudflare’s capacity and route traffic efficiently.

Add a Cron Trigger

You can add Cron Triggers to Workers with the Cloudflare API, or in the dashboard in Workers > Manage Workers > select your Worker > Triggers. Refer to Limits to track the maximum number of Cron Triggers per Worker. If a script is managed with Wrangler, Cron Triggers should be exclusively managed through the wrangler.toml file.

After selecting Triggers, add a trigger to execute time-based Workers

Supported cron expressions

Cloudflare supports cron expressions with five fields, along with most Quartz scheduler-like cron syntax extensions:

FieldValuesCharacters
Minute0-59* , - /
Hours0-23* , - /
Days of Month1-31* , - / L W
Months1-12, case-insensitive 3-letter abbreviations (“JAN”, “aug”, etc.)* , - /
Weekdays1-7, case-insensitive 3-letter abbreviations (“MON”, “fri”, etc.)* , - / L #

Examples

Some common time intervals that may be useful for setting up your Cron Trigger:

  • * * * * *

    • Every minute

  • */30 * * * *

    • Every 30 minutes

  • 0 17 * * sun or 0 17 * * 1

    • 5PM on Sunday

  • 10 7 * * mon-fri or 10 7 * * 2-6

    • 7:10AM on weekdays

  • 0 15 1 * *

    • 3PM on first day of the month

  • 0 18 * * 6L or 0 18 * * friL

    • 6PM on the last Friday of the month

  • 23 59 LW * *

    • 11:59PM on the last weekday of the month

Viewing past events

Users can review the execution history of their Cron Triggers in Past Events under Triggers or through Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API .

Review the activity log of past cron triggers in Past Events

It can take up to 30 minutes before events are displayed in Past Events when creating a new Worker or changing a Worker’s name.

Refer to Metrics and Analytics for more information.