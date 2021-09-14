Cloudflare regularly updates the Workers Runtime. When we do so, the update applies to all Workers globally. Such updates should never cause a Worker that is already deployed to stop functioning. Sometimes, though, we need to make changes that are backwards-incompatible. In particular, sometimes we need to fix bugs in the behavior of a runtime API where it is possible that some deployed Workers are inadvertently depending on the buggy behavior. We cannot break those deployed Workers, so instead we design the bug fix such that existing Workers will continue to see the buggy behavior, while new Workers can opt into the change.

Compatibility dates (and flags) are how you, as a developer, opt into such changes. By specifying a compatibility_date in your wrangler.toml , you are saying that you want your Worker to see all changes that were made before the given date.

compatibility_date = "2021-09-14"

When you start your project, you should always set compatibility_date to the current date. Then, from time to time, you should update compatibility_date . When updating, you should refer to this page to find out what has changed, and you should be careful to test your Worker to see if the changes affect you, updating your code as necessary. The new compatibility date takes effect when you next run wrangler publish .

There is no need to update your compatibility_date if you don't want to. The Workers Runtime will generally support old compatibility dates forever. If, for some reason, Cloudflare finds it is necessary to make a change that will break live Workers, we will actively contact affected developers. That said, our aim is to avoid this if at all possible.

However, even though you don't need to update compatibility_date , it is a good idea to do so for two reasons:

Sometimes new features can only be made available to Workers that have a current compatibility_date . To access the latest features, you need to stay up-to-date. Generally, other than this page, the Workers documentation may only describe the current compatibility_date , omitting information about historical behavior. If your Worker uses an old compatibility_date , you will need to constantly refer to this page in order to check if any of the APIs you are using have changed.

Compatibility Flags

In addition to setting a compatibility_date in wrangler.toml , you may also provide a list of compatibility_flags , which enable or disable specific changes.

compatibility_date = "2021-09-14" compatibility_flags = [ "formdata_parser_supports_files" ]

In this example, we've enabled the specific flag formdata_parser_supports_files , which is described below. As of the specified date, 2021-09-14 , this particular flag was not yet enabled by default, but specifying it in this way enables it anyway. compatibility_flags can also be used to disable changes that became the default in the past.

Most developers will not need to use compatibility_flags ; instead, we recommend only specifying compatibility_date . compatibility_flags can be useful if you want to help the Workers team test upcoming changes that are not yet enabled by default, or if you need to hold back a change that your code depends on but still want to apply other compatibility changes.

​ Change History

Newest changes are listed first.

At this time, compatibility dates are new and no changes have yet been scheduled to become default.

​ Experimental changes

These changes can be enabled via compatibility_flags , but aren't yet scheduled to become default on any particular date.

​ FormData parsing supports File

Default as of TBD Flag to enable early formdata_parser_supports_files Flag to disable formdata_parser_converts_files_to_strings

The FormData API External link icon Open external link is used to parse data (especially HTTP request bodies) in multipart/form-data format.

Originally, the Workers Runtime's implementation of the FormData API incorrectly converted uploaded files to strings. Hence, formData.get("filename") would return a string containing the file contents instead of a File object. This change fixes the problem, causing files to be represented using File as specified in the standard.

​ fetch() improperly interprets unknown protocols as HTTP

Default as of TBD Flag to enable early fetch_refuses_unknown_protocols Flag to disable fetch_treats_unknown_protocols_as_http

Originally, if the fetch() function was passed a URL specifying any protocol other than http: or https: , it would silently treat it as if it were http: . So, for example, fetch() would appear to accept ftp: URLs, but it was actually making HTTP requests instead.

Note that Cloudflare Workers supports a non-standard extension to fetch() to make it support WebSockets. However, when making an HTTP request that is intended to initiate a WebSocket handshake, you should still use http: or https: as the protocol, not ws: nor wss: . The ws: and wss: URL schemes are intended to be used together with the new WebSocket() constructor, which exclusively supports WebSocket. Our extension to fetch() is designed to support HTTP and WebSocket in the same request (the response may or may not choose to initiate a WebSocket), and so all requests are considered to be HTTP.

​ HTMLRewriter handling of <esi:include>

Default as of TBD Flag to enable early html_rewriter_treats_esi_include_as_void_tag Flag to disable TBD

The HTML5 standard defines a fixed set of elements as "void elements", meaning they do not use an end tag: <area> , <base> , <br> , <col> , <command> , <embed> , <hr> , <img> , <input> , <keygen> , <link> , <meta> , <param> , <source> , <track> , and <wbr> .

HTML5 does not recognize XML "self-closing" tag syntax. For example, <script src="foo.js" /> does not specify a script element with no body. A </script> ending tag is still required. The /> syntax simply isn't recognized by HTML5 at all; it is treated the same as > . However, many developers still like to use this syntax, as a holdover from XHTML, a standard which failed to gain traction in the early 2000's.

<esi:include> and <esi:comment> are two tags that are not part of the HTML5 standard, but are instead used as part of Edge Side Includes External link icon Open external link, a technology for server-side HTML modification. These tags are not expected to contain any body and are commonly written with XML self-closing syntax.