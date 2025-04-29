Error 523
This error occurs when Cloudflare cannot contact your origin web server.
This typically occurs when a network device between Cloudflare and the origin web server does not have a route to the origin's IP address.
Contact your hosting provider and share the necessary error details to exclude the following common causes at your origin web server:
- Confirm the correct origin IP address is listed for A or AAAA records within your Cloudflare DNS app.
- Troubleshoot Internet routing issues between your origin and Cloudflare, or with the origin itself.
If none of the above leads to a resolution, request the following information from your hosting provider or site administrator:
- An MTR or traceroute from your origin web server to a Cloudflare IP address ↗ that most commonly connected to your origin web server before the issue occurred. Identify a connecting Cloudflare IP from the logs of the origin web server.
