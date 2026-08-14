Cloudflare Turnstile

Overview How Turnstile works Widget types Accessibility Features Related products More resources

Cloudflare's smart CAPTCHA alternative.

Turnstile can be embedded into any website without sending traffic through Cloudflare and works without showing visitors a CAPTCHA.

Cloudflare issues challenges through the Challenge Platform, which is the same underlying technology powering Turnstile.

In contrast to our Challenge page offerings, Turnstile allows you to run challenges anywhere on your site in a less-intrusive way without requiring the use of Cloudflare's CDN.

How Turnstile works

Turnstile adapts the challenge outcome to the individual visitor or browser. First, we run a series of small non-interactive JavaScript challenges to gather signals about the visitor or browser environment.

These challenges include proof-of-work (computational puzzles), proof-of-space, probing for web APIs, and various other challenges for detecting browser-quirks and human behavior. As a result, we can fine-tune the difficulty of the challenge to the specific request and avoid showing a visual or interactive puzzle to a user.

Turnstile performs client-side security challenges on behalf of the website operator to distinguish human visitors from automated traffic. To do so, Turnstile processes only the data strictly necessary to provide this security function. Turnstile does not access, store, or transmit user communications, form entries, or other page inputs.

Note For detailed information on Turnstile's data privacy practices, refer to the Turnstile Privacy Addendum ↗.

Widget types

Turnstile widget types include:

Managed (recommended): Automatically decides whether to show a checkbox based on visitor risk level.

(recommended): Automatically decides whether to show a checkbox based on visitor risk level. Non-interactive : Visitors never need to interact with the widget.

: Visitors never need to interact with the widget. Invisible: The widget is completely hidden from the visitor.

Accessibility

Turnstile is WCAG 2.2 AA compliant.

Features

Turnstile Analytics Assess the number of challenges issued, evaluate the challenge solve rate, and view the metrics of issued challenges. Use Turnstile Analytics

Pre-clearance Integrate Cloudflare challenges on single-page applications (SPAs) by allowing Turnstile to issue a Pre-Clearance cookie. Use Pre-clearance

Related products

Bots Cloudflare bot solutions identify and mitigate automated traffic to protect your domain from bad bots.

DDoS Protection Detect and mitigate Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks using Cloudflare's Autonomous Edge.

WAF Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and the flexibility to create custom rules.

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