









function rawHtmlResponse ( html ) {

const init = {

headers : {

"content-type" : "text/html;charset=UTF-8" ,

} ,

}

return new Response ( html , init )

}













async function readRequestBody ( request ) {

const { headers } = request

const contentType = headers . get ( "content-type" ) || ""



if ( contentType . includes ( "application/json" ) ) {

return JSON . stringify ( await request . json ( ) )

}

else if ( contentType . includes ( "application/text" ) ) {

return request . text ( )

}

else if ( contentType . includes ( "text/html" ) ) {

return request . text ( )

}

else if ( contentType . includes ( "form" ) ) {

const formData = await request . formData ( )

const body = { }

for ( const entry of formData . entries ( ) ) {

body [ entry [ 0 ] ] = entry [ 1 ]

}

return JSON . stringify ( body )

}

else {

const myBlob = await request . blob ( )

const objectURL = URL . createObjectURL ( myBlob )

return objectURL

}

}



const someForm = `

<!DOCTYPE html>

<html>

<body>

<h1>Hello World</h1>

<p>This is all generated using a Worker</p>

<form action="/demos/requests" method="post">

<div>

<label for="say">What do you want to say?</label>

<input name="say" id="say" value="Hi">

</div>

<div>

<label for="to">To who?</label>

<input name="to" id="to" value="Mom">

</div>

<div>

<button>Send my greetings</button>

</div>

</form>

</body>

</html>

`



async function handleRequest ( request ) {

const reqBody = await readRequestBody ( request )

const retBody = ` The request body sent in was ${ reqBody } `

return new Response ( retBody )

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

const { request } = event

const { url } = request



if ( url . includes ( "form" ) ) {

return event . respondWith ( rawHtmlResponse ( someForm ) )

}

if ( request . method === "POST" ) {

return event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( request ) )

}

else if ( request . method === "GET" ) {

return event . respondWith ( new Response ( ` The request was a GET ` ) )

}

} )

