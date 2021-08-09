Read POST
Serve an HTML form, then read POST requests. Use also to read JSON or POST data from an incoming request.
/**
* rawHtmlResponse returns HTML inputted directly
* into the worker script
* @param {string} html
*/
function rawHtmlResponse(html) {
const init = {
headers: {
"content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
},
}
return new Response(html, init)
}
/**
* readRequestBody reads in the incoming request body
* Use await readRequestBody(..) in an async function to get the string
* @param {Request} request the incoming request to read from
*/
async function readRequestBody(request) {
const { headers } = request
const contentType = headers.get("content-type") || ""
if (contentType.includes("application/json")) {
return JSON.stringify(await request.json())
}
else if (contentType.includes("application/text")) {
return request.text()
}
else if (contentType.includes("text/html")) {
return request.text()
}
else if (contentType.includes("form")) {
const formData = await request.formData()
const body = {}
for (const entry of formData.entries()) {
body[entry[0]] = entry[1]
}
return JSON.stringify(body)
}
else {
const myBlob = await request.blob()
const objectURL = URL.createObjectURL(myBlob)
return objectURL
}
}
const someForm = `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<h1>Hello World</h1>
<p>This is all generated using a Worker</p>
<form action="/demos/requests" method="post">
<div>
<label for="say">What do you want to say?</label>
<input name="say" id="say" value="Hi">
</div>
<div>
<label for="to">To who?</label>
<input name="to" id="to" value="Mom">
</div>
<div>
<button>Send my greetings</button>
</div>
</form>
</body>
</html>
`
async function handleRequest(request) {
const reqBody = await readRequestBody(request)
const retBody = `The request body sent in was ${reqBody}`
return new Response(retBody)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
const { request } = event
const { url } = request
if (url.includes("form")) {
return event.respondWith(rawHtmlResponse(someForm))
}
if (request.method === "POST") {
return event.respondWith(handleRequest(request))
}
else if (request.method === "GET") {
return event.respondWith(new Response(`The request was a GET`))
}
})