const DEBUG = true

const SOME_HOOK_SERVER = "https://webhook.flow-wolf.io/hook"









function postDataBreach ( request ) {

return fetch ( SOME_HOOK_SERVER , {

method : "POST" ,

body : JSON . stringify ( body ) ,

headers : {

"content-type" : "application/json;charset=UTF-8"

} ,

body : JSON . stringify ( {

ip : request . headers . get ( "cf-connecting-ip" ) ,

time : Date . now ( ) ,

request : request

} )

} )

}















async function handleRequest ( request ) {

const response = await fetch ( request )





const contentType = response . headers . get ( "content-type" ) || ""

if ( ! contentType . toLowerCase ( ) . includes ( "text/" ) ) {

return response

}



let text = await response . text ( )







text = DEBUG

? text . replace ( "You may use this" , "me@example.com may use this" )

: text



const sensitiveRegexsMap = {

creditCard : String . raw ` \b(?:4[0-9]{12}(?:[0-9]{3})?|(?:5[1-5][0-9]{2}|222[1-9]|22[3-9][0-9]|2[3-6][0-9]{2}|27[01][0-9]|2720)[0-9]{12}|3[47][0-9]{13}|3(?:0[0-5]|[68][0-9])[0-9]{11}|6(?:011|5[0-9]{2})[0-9]{12}|(?:2131|1800|35\d{3})\d{11})\b ` ,

email : String . raw ` \b[A-Z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+\.[A-Z]{2,}\b ` ,

phone : String . raw ` \b07\d{9}\b `

}



for ( const kind in sensitiveRegexsMap ) {

const sensitiveRegex = new RegExp ( sensitiveRegexsMap [ kind ] , "ig" )

const match = await sensitiveRegex . test ( text )

if ( match ) {



await postDataBreach ( request )







return kind === "creditCard"

? new Response ( kind + " found

Forbidden

" , {

status : 403 ,

statusText : "Forbidden"

} )

: new Response ( text . replace ( sensitiveRegex , "**********" ) , response )

}

}

return new Response ( text , response )

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )

