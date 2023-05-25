Cache Keys
A Cache Key is an identifier that Cloudflare uses for a file in our cache, and the Cache Key Template defines the identifier for a given HTTP request. For example, consider the following HTTP request on a TLS connection:
GET /logo.jpg HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comUser-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_14_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/77.0.3865.90 Safari/537.36Accept: image/jpg
As we can see from the example, the default cache key includes:
- Full URL:
- scheme - not shown above, but could be HTTP or HTTPS.
- host - which in this example is
www.cloudflare.com
- URI with query string - in this example is
/logo.jpg
- Origin header sent by client (for CORS support).
x-http-method-override,
x-http-method, and
x-method-overrideheaders.
x-forwarded-host,
x-host,
x-forwarded-scheme,
x-original-url,
x-rewrite-url, and
forwardedheaders.
Create custom cache keys
- Log in to your Cloudflare account.
- Select the domain that requires changes to the Cache Key Template.
- Select Rules > Page Rules.
- Select Create Page Rule.
- Under If the URL matches, enter the URL to match.
- Under Then the settings are, choose Custom Cache Key from the dropdown.
- Select the appropriate Query String setting.
- (Optional) Select Advanced and enter appropriate settings for:
Headers
Cookie
Host
User Features
- Choose a save option:
- Save as Draft to save the rule and leave it disabled. Note that disabled rules count towards the number of rules allowed for your domain.
- Save and Deploy to save the rule and enable it immediately.
Cache Key Template
There are a couple of common reasons to change the Cache Key Template. You might change the Cache Key Template to:
- Fragment the cache so one URL is stored in multiple files. For example, to store different files based on a specific query string in the URL.
- Consolidate the cache so different HTTP requests are stored in the same file. For example, to remove the Origin header added to Cloudflare Cache Keys by default.
A Cache Level of Ignore Query String creates a Cache Key that includes all the elements in the default cache key, except for the query string in the URI that is no longer included. For instance, a request for
http://example.com/file.jpg?something=123 and a request for
http://example.com/file.jpg?something=789 will have the same cache key, in this case.
Cache Key Settings
The following fields control the Cache Key Template.
Query String
The query string controls which URL query string parameters go into the Cache Key. You can
include specific query string parameters or
exclude them using the respective fields. When you include a query string parameter, the
value of the query string parameter is used in the Cache Key.
Example
If you include the query string foo in a URL like
https://www.example.com/?foo=bar, then bar appears in the Cache Key. Exactly one of
include or
exclude is expected.
Usage notes
- To include all query string parameters (the default behavior), use include: “*”
- To ignore query strings, use exclude: “*”
- To include most query string parameters but exclude a few, use the exclude field which assumes the other query string parameters are included.
Headers
Headers control which headers go into the Cache Key. Similar to Query String, you can include specific headers or exclude default headers.
When you include a header, the header value is included in the Cache Key. For example, if an HTTP request contains an HTTP header like
X-Auth-API-key: 12345, and you include the
X-Auth-API-Key header in your Cache Key Template, then
12345 appears in the Cache Key.
To check for the presence of a header without including its actual value, use the
check_presence option.
Currently, you can only exclude the
Origin header. The
Origin header is always included unless explicitly excluded. Including the Origin header in the Cache Key is important to enforce CORS. Additionally, you cannot include the following headers:
- Headers that have high cardinality and risk sharding the cache
accept
accept-charset
accept-encoding
accept-datetime
accept-language
referer
user-agent
- Headers that re-implement cache or proxy features
connection
content-length
cache-control
if-match
if-modified-since
if-none-match
if-unmodified-since
range
upgrade
- Headers that are covered by other Cache Key features
cookie
host
- Headers that are specific to Cloudflare and prefixed with
cf-, e.g.
cf-ray
- Headers that are already included in the custom Cache Key template, e.g.
origin
Host
Host determines which host header to include in the Cache Key.
- If
resolved: false, Cloudflare includes the
Hostheader in the HTTP request sent to the origin.
- If
resolved: true, Cloudflare includes the
Hostheader that was resolved to get the
origin IPfor the request. In this scenario, the
Hostheader may be different from the header actually sent if the Cloudflare Resolve Override feature is used.
Cookie
Like
query_string or
header,
cookie controls which cookies appear in the Cache Key. You can either include the cookie value or check for the presence of a particular cookie.
Usage notes
You cannot include cookies specific to Cloudflare. Cloudflare cookies are prefixed with
__cf, e.g.
__cflb
User features
User feature fields add features about the end-user (client) into the Cache Key.
device_typeclassifies a request as
mobile,
desktop, or
tabletbased on the User Agent
geoincludes the client’s country, derived from the IP address
langincludes the first language code contained in the
Accept-Languageheader sent by the client
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
Availability
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
Limitations
The Prefetch feature is not compatible with the custom cache keys. With custom cache key Page Rules or Cache Rules, the custom cache key is used to cache all assets. However, Prefetch always uses the default cache key. This results in a key mismatch.