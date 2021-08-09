Cache POST requests

async function sha256 ( message ) {



const msgBuffer = new TextEncoder ( ) . encode ( message )





const hashBuffer = await crypto . subtle . digest ( "SHA-256" , msgBuffer )





const hashArray = Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( hashBuffer ) )





const hashHex = hashArray . map ( b => ( "00" + b . toString ( 16 ) ) . slice ( - 2 ) ) . join ( "" )

return hashHex

}



async function handlePostRequest ( event ) {

const request = event . request

const body = await request . clone ( ) . text ( )





const hash = await sha256 ( body )

const cacheUrl = new URL ( request . url )





cacheUrl . pathname = "/posts" + cacheUrl . pathname + hash





const cacheKey = new Request ( cacheUrl . toString ( ) , {

headers : request . headers ,

method : "GET" ,

} )



const cache = caches . default





let response = await cache . match ( cacheKey )





if ( ! response ) {

response = await fetch ( request )

event . waitUntil ( cache . put ( cacheKey , response . clone ( ) ) )

}

return response

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

try {

const request = event . request

if ( request . method . toUpperCase ( ) === "POST" )

return event . respondWith ( handlePostRequest ( event ) )

return event . respondWith ( fetch ( request ) )

} catch ( e ) {

return event . respondWith ( new Response ( "Error thrown " + e . message ) )

}

} )

