HTTP "Basic" Authentication

















const BASIC_USER = 'admin'

const BASIC_PASS = 'admin'













async function handleRequest ( request ) {

const { protocol , pathname } = new URL ( request . url )







if ( 'https:' !== protocol || 'https' !== request . headers . get ( 'x-forwarded-proto' ) ) {

throw new BadRequestException ( 'Please use a HTTPS connection.' )

}



switch ( pathname ) {

case '/' :

return new Response ( 'Anyone can access the homepage.' )



case '/logout' :







return new Response ( 'Logged out.' , { status : 401 } )



case '/admin' : {



if ( request . headers . has ( 'Authorization' ) ) {



const { user , pass } = basicAuthentication ( request )

verifyCredentials ( user , pass )





return new Response ( 'You have private access.' , {

status : 200 ,

headers : {

'Cache-Control' : 'no-store'

}

} )

}





return new Response ( 'You need to login.' , {

status : 401 ,

headers : {



'WWW-Authenticate' : 'Basic realm="my scope", charset="UTF-8"'

}

} )

}



case '/favicon.ico' :

case '/robots.txt' :

return new Response ( null , { status : 204 } )

}



return new Response ( 'Not Found.' , { status : 404 } )

}















function verifyCredentials ( user , pass ) {

if ( BASIC_USER !== user ) {

throw new UnauthorizedException ( 'Invalid username.' )

}



if ( BASIC_PASS !== pass ) {

throw new UnauthorizedException ( 'Invalid password.' )

}

}















function basicAuthentication ( request ) {

const Authorization = request . headers . get ( 'Authorization' )



const [ scheme , encoded ] = Authorization . split ( ' ' )





if ( ! encoded || scheme !== 'Basic' ) {

throw new BadRequestException ( 'Malformed authorization header.' )

}









const decoded = atob ( encoded ) . normalize ( )







const index = decoded . indexOf ( ':' )







if ( index === - 1 || /[\0-\x1F\x7F]/ . test ( decoded ) ) {

throw new BadRequestException ( 'Invalid authorization value.' )

}



return {

user : decoded . substring ( 0 , index ) ,

pass : decoded . substring ( index + 1 ) ,

}

}



function UnauthorizedException ( reason ) {

this . status = 401

this . statusText = 'Unauthorized'

this . reason = reason

}



function BadRequestException ( reason ) {

this . status = 400

this . statusText = 'Bad Request'

this . reason = reason

}



addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => {

event . respondWith (

handleRequest ( event . request ) . catch ( err => {

const message = err . reason || err . stack || 'Unknown Error'



return new Response ( message , {

status : err . status || 500 ,

statusText : err . statusText || null ,

headers : {

'Content-Type' : 'text/plain;charset=UTF-8' ,



'Cache-Control' : 'no-store' ,



'Content-Length' : message . length ,

}

} )

} )

)

} )

