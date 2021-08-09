Install / Update
Install
Install with
npm
$ npm i @cloudflare/wrangler -g
Install with
cargo
$ cargo install wrangler
If you don’t have
cargo or
npm installed, you will need to follow these additional instructions.
Additional Installation Instructions
Wrangler can be installed both through npm and through Rust’s package manager, Cargo.
Using
npm
If you don’t already have npm on your machine, install it using npm’s instructions — we recommend using a Node version manager like
nvmor Volta.
If you have already installed npm with a package manager, it is possible you will run into an
EACCESerror while installing wrangler. This is related to how many system packagers install npm. You can either uninstall npm and reinstall using the npm recommended install method (a version manager), or use one of our other install methods.
Install Wrangler by running:
$ npm i @cloudflare/wrangler -g
Using
cargo
Install
cargo:
Rustup, a tool for installing Rust, will also install Cargo. On Linux and macOS systems,
rustupcan be installed as follows:
$ curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh
Additional installation methods are available on the Rust site.
Windows users will need to install Perl as a dependency for
openssl-sys. We recommmend Strawberry Perl.
Install
wrangler:
$ cargo install wrangler
By default we vendor OpenSSL to make things easier when installing, but this can make the binary size a bit larger. If you want to use your system OpenSSL, provide the feature flag
sys-opensslwhen running install.
$ cargo install wrangler --features sys-openssl
Manual Install
Download the binary tarball for your platform from our releases page. You don’t need to download wranglerjs, wrangler will install that for you.
Unpack the tarball and place the binary
wranglersomewhere on your
PATH, preferably
/usr/local/binfor Linux/macOS or
Program Filesfor Windows.
Update
To update Wrangler, follow the below instructions (customized for either an NPM or Cargo install):
Updating Wrangler with NPM:
$ npm uninstall -g @cloudflare/wrangler && npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler
Updating Wrangler with Cargo:
$ cargo install wrangler --force