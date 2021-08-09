Install / Update

If you don’t already have npm on your machine, install it using npm’s instructions External link icon Open external link — we recommend using a Node version manager like nvm External link icon Open external link or Volta External link icon Open external link.

If you have already installed npm with a package manager, it is possible you will run into an EACCES error while installing wrangler. This is related to how many system packagers install npm. You can either uninstall npm and reinstall using the npm recommended install method (a version manager), or use one of our other install methods.