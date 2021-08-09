Authentication
Background
In Cloudflare’s system, you have a User that can have multiple Accounts and Zones. As a result, your User is configured globally on your machine via a single Cloudflare Token. Your Account(s) and Zone(s) will be configured per project, but will use your Cloudflare Token to authenticate all API calls. A config file is created in a
.wrangler
directory in your computer’s home directory.
Using commands
To set up
wrangler to work with your Cloudflare user, use the following commands:
- 🔓
login: a command that opens a Cloudflare account login page to authenticate Wrangler.
- 🔧
config: an alternative to
loginthat prompts you to enter your
apikey.
- 🕵️♀️
whoami: run this command to confirm that your configuration is appropriately set up. When successful, this command will print out your account email and your
account_idneeded for your project's
wrangler.toml.
Using environment variables
You can also configure your global user with environment variables. This is the preferred method for using Wrangler in CI.
You can deploy with authentication tokens (recommended). Obtain
CF_ACCOUNT_ID and
CF_API_TOKEN from the Cloudflare dashboard and run:
$ CF_ACCOUNT_ID=accountID CF_API_TOKEN=veryLongAPIToken wrangler publish
Or you can deploy with your email and your global API key. Obtain
CF_EMAIL and
CF_API_KEY from the Cloudflare dashboard and run:
$ CF_EMAIL=cloudflareEmail CF_API_KEY=veryLongAPI wrangler publish
Note environment variables will override whatever credentials you configured in
wrangler config or in your
wrangler.toml.
You can also specify or override the Zone ID used by
wrangler publish with the
CF_ZONE_ID environment variable.
Generate Tokens
API token
- Continuing, also on the right side, click Get your API token.
- You’ll be taken to your Profile page.
- Click Create token.
- Under the API token templates section, find the Edit Cloudflare Workers template and click Use template.
- Fill out the rest of the fields and then click Continue to summary, where you can click Create Token and issue your token for use.
Global API Key
- Continuing, also on the right side, click Get your API token.
- You’ll be taken to your Profile page.
- Scroll to API Keys, and click View to copy your Global API Key.*
Use Tokens
After getting your token or key, you can set up your default credentials on your local machine by running
wrangler config
$ wrangler config
Enter API token:
superlongapitoken
Use the
--api-key flag to instead configure with email and global API key:
$ wrangler config --api-key
Enter email:
testuser@example.com
Enter global API key:
superlongapikey