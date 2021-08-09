Authentication

In Cloudflare’s system, you have a User that can have multiple Accounts and Zones. As a result, your User is configured globally on your machine via a single Cloudflare Token. Your Account(s) and Zone(s) will be configured per project, but will use your Cloudflare Token to authenticate all API calls. A config file is created in a .wrangler directory in your computer’s home directory.

​ Using commands

To set up wrangler to work with your Cloudflare user, use the following commands:

🔓 login : a command that opens a Cloudflare account login page to authenticate Wrangler.

: a command that opens a Cloudflare account login page to authenticate Wrangler. 🔧 config : an alternative to login that prompts you to enter your email and api key.

: an alternative to that prompts you to enter your and key. 🕵️‍♀️ whoami : run this command to confirm that your configuration is appropriately set up. When successful, this command will print out your account email and your account_id needed for your project's wrangler.toml .

​ Using environment variables

You can also configure your global user with environment variables. This is the preferred method for using Wrangler in CI.

You can deploy with authentication tokens (recommended). Obtain CF_ACCOUNT_ID and CF_API_TOKEN from the Cloudflare dashboard and run:

$ CF_ACCOUNT_ID=accountID CF_API_TOKEN=veryLongAPIToken wrangler publish



Or you can deploy with your email and your global API key. Obtain CF_EMAIL and CF_API_KEY from the Cloudflare dashboard and run:

$ CF_EMAIL=cloudflareEmail CF_API_KEY=veryLongAPI wrangler publish



Note environment variables will override whatever credentials you configured in wrangler config or in your wrangler.toml .

You can also specify or override the Zone ID used by wrangler publish with the CF_ZONE_ID environment variable.

​ Generate Tokens

​ API token

Continuing, also on the right side, click Get your API token. You’ll be taken to your Profile page. Click Create token. Under the API token templates section, find the Edit Cloudflare Workers template and click Use template. Fill out the rest of the fields and then click Continue to summary, where you can click Create Token and issue your token for use.

​ Global API Key

Continuing, also on the right side, click Get your API token. You’ll be taken to your Profile page. Scroll to API Keys, and click View to copy your Global API Key. *

* Warning: Treat your Global API Key like a password. It should not be stored in version control or in your code, use environment variables if possible.

​ Use Tokens

After getting your token or key, you can set up your default credentials on your local machine by running wrangler config

$ wrangler config

Enter API token:

superlongapitoken



Use the --api-key flag to instead configure with email and global API key: