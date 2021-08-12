​ Before you start

All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler External link icon Open external link.

Use Workers KV directly from Rust

In this tutorial, you will learn how to read and write to Workers KV directly from Rust, by using wasm_bindgen and a simple custom wrapper around the JS Workers KV API.

​ Basic Project Scaffolding

To get started, run the following wrangler command to generate a basic project using the rustwasm-worker template External link icon Open external link. After running the wrangler generate command, cd into the new project, and use the current state of the git repository as the initial commit by running the git add and git commit commands in your terminal:

$ wrangler generate workers-kv-from-rust https://github.com/cloudflare/rustwasm-worker-template/ $ cd workers-kv-from-rust $ git add -A $ git commit -m 'Initial commit'

​ Create and bind a KV namespace

To be able to access Workers KV, define a binding for a particular KV namespace in the wrangler.toml file generated in your new project's directory. If you do not have an existing namespace, create one using wrangler . For example, a namespace called KV_FROM_RUST would be created by running:

$ wrangler kv:namespace create "KV_FROM_RUST" 🌀 Creating namespace with title "workers-kv-from-rust-KV_FROM_RUST" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "KV_FROM_RUST", id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" } ]

Create a preview ID to use the namespace with wrangler preview :

wrangler kv:namespace create "KV_FROM_RUST" --preview 🌀 Creating namespace with title "workers-kv-from-rust-KV_FROM_RUST_preview" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file in your kv_namespaces array: { binding = "KV_FROM_RUST", preview_id = "5c0f32f95cb94819b8c553b470791efd", id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" }

Add this binding to the wrangler.toml file:

wrangler.toml name = "workers-kv-from-rust" type = "rust" account_id = "" workers_dev = true route = "" zone_id = "" kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "KV_FROM_RUST" , preview_id = "5c0f32f95cb94819b8c553b470791efd" , id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" } ]

​ Pass the KV namespace object to Rust

You can now access this KV namespace as the variable KV_FROM_RUST in JS. To read or write from the namespace in Rust, you need to pass the whole object to the Rust handler function:

worker/worker.js addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) } ) const { handle } = wasm_bindgen ; const instance = wasm_bindgen ( wasm ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { await instance ; return await handle ( KV_FROM_RUST , request ) ; }

Note that the signature of your Rust handler differs from the template, which merely returns a String from Rust and keeps the request and response handling purely on the JS side. This tutorial will try to do as much as possible in Rust and pass the request directly to the wasm handler, which will then construct and return a response. To do this, declare web-sys as one of your Rust dependencies and explicitly enable the Request , Response and ResponseInit features (the Url and UrlSearchParams features will be used later in this tutorial):

Cargo.toml [ dependencies.web-sys ] version = "0.3" features = [ 'Request' , 'Response' , 'ResponseInit' , 'Url' , 'UrlSearchParams' , ]

You can now use Request and Response in Rust to create a very simple handler that completely ignores the request and always responds with a 200 OK status:

src/lib.rs extern crate cfg_if ; extern crate wasm_bindgen ; mod utils ; use cfg_if :: cfg_if ; use wasm_bindgen :: { JsCast , prelude :: * } ; use web_sys :: { Request , Response , ResponseInit } ; cfg_if! { if #[cfg(feature = "wee_alloc" )] { extern crate wee_alloc ; #[global_allocator] static ALLOC : wee_alloc :: WeeAlloc = wee_alloc :: WeeAlloc :: INIT ; } } #[wasm_bindgen] pub fn handle ( kv : JsValue , req : JsValue ) -> Result < Response , JsValue > { let req : Request = req . dyn_into ( ) ? ; let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 200 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( None , & init ) }

​ Bind to KV using wasm_bindgen

You are now ready to create a type binding using wasm_bindgen to access the KV object. Since the KV API returns JS promises, you must first add wasm-bindgen-futures and js-sys as dependencies:

Cargo.toml [ dependencies ] cfg-if = "0.1.2" wasm-bindgen = "=0.2.73" wasm-bindgen-futures = "0.4" js-sys = "0.3"

Add the wrapper and change the type of the kv argument of your handler accordingly:

src/lib.rs #[wasm_bindgen] pub fn handle ( kv : WorkersKvJs , req : JsValue ) -> Result < Response , JsValue > { let req : Request = req . dyn_into ( ) ? ; let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 200 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( None , & init ) } #[wasm_bindgen] extern "C" { pub type WorkersKvJs ; #[wasm_bindgen(structural, method, catch)] pub async fn put ( this : & WorkersKvJs , k : JsValue , v : JsValue , options : JsValue , ) -> Result < JsValue , JsValue > ; #[wasm_bindgen(structural, method, catch)] pub async fn get ( this : & WorkersKvJs , key : JsValue , options : JsValue , ) -> Result < JsValue , JsValue > ; }

​ Create a wrapper around KV

You could start using the kv parameter as is, but the function signatures generated by wasm_bindgen can be difficult to work within Rust. For an easier experience, create a simple struct around the WorkersKvJs type that wraps it with a more Rust-friendly API:

src/lib.rs use js_sys :: { ArrayBuffer , Object , Reflect , Uint8Array } ; struct WorkersKv { kv : WorkersKvJs , } impl WorkersKv { async fn put_text ( & self , key : & str , value : & str , expiration_ttl : u64 ) -> Result < ( ) , JsValue > { let options = Object :: new ( ) ; Reflect :: set ( & options , & "expirationTtl" . into ( ) , & ( expiration_ttl as f64 ) . into ( ) ) ? ; self . kv . put ( JsValue :: from_str ( key ) , value . into ( ) , options . into ( ) ) . await ? ; Ok ( ( ) ) } async fn put_vec ( & self , key : & str , value : & [ u8 ] , expiration_ttl : u64 ) -> Result < ( ) , JsValue > { let options = Object :: new ( ) ; Reflect :: set ( & options , & "expirationTtl" . into ( ) , & ( expiration_ttl as f64 ) . into ( ) ) ? ; let typed_array = Uint8Array :: new_with_length ( value . len ( ) as u32 ) ; typed_array . copy_from ( value ) ; self . kv . put ( JsValue :: from_str ( key ) , typed_array . buffer ( ) . into ( ) , options . into ( ) , ) . await ? ; Ok ( ( ) ) } async fn get_text ( & self , key : & str ) -> Result < Option < String > , JsValue > { let options = Object :: new ( ) ; Reflect :: set ( & options , & "type" . into ( ) , & "text" . into ( ) ) ? ; Ok ( self . kv . get ( JsValue :: from_str ( key ) , options . into ( ) ) . await ? . as_string ( ) ) } async fn get_vec ( & self , key : & str ) -> Result < Option < Vec < u8 >> , JsValue > { let options = Object :: new ( ) ; Reflect :: set ( & options , & "type" . into ( ) , & "arrayBuffer" . into ( ) ) ? ; let value = self . kv . get ( JsValue :: from_str ( key ) , options . into ( ) ) . await ? ; if value . is_null ( ) { Ok ( None ) } else { let buffer = ArrayBuffer :: from ( value ) ; let typed_array = Uint8Array :: new_with_byte_offset ( & buffer , 0 ) ; let mut v = vec! [ 0 ; typed_array . length ( ) as usize ] ; typed_array . copy_to ( v . as_mut_slice ( ) ) ; Ok ( Some ( v ) ) } } }

The above wrapper only exposes a subset of the options supported by the KV API, other options such as expiration instead of expirationTtl for put and other types than text and arrayBuffer for get could be wrapped in a similar fashion. Conceptually, the wrapper methods all manually construct a JS object using Reflect::set and then convert the return value into a standard Rust type where necessary.

​ Using the wrapper

You are now ready to use the wrapper to get and put values from and to our KV namespace. The following function is a simple example handler that writes the key foo with the value bar to KV, if a PUT request is made to /foo?value=bar , and reads and returns the value of key foo from KV, if a GET request is made to /foo . Note that handle is now asynchronous, and that we are using the Url and UrlSearchParams features that we declared earlier in Cargo.toml :

src/lib.rs #[wasm_bindgen] pub async fn handle ( kv : WorkersKvJs , req : JsValue ) -> Result < Response , JsValue > { let req : Request = req . dyn_into ( ) ? ; let url = web_sys :: Url :: new ( & req . url ( ) ) ? ; let pathname = url . pathname ( ) ; let query_params = url . search_params ( ) ; let kv = WorkersKv { kv } ; match req . method ( ) . as_str ( ) { "GET" => { let value = kv . get_text ( & pathname ) . await ? . unwrap_or_default ( ) ; let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 200 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( Some ( & format! ( "\"{}\"

" , value ) ) , & init ) } , "PUT" => { let value = query_params . get ( "value" ) . unwrap_or_default ( ) ; kv . put_text ( & pathname , & value , 60 ) . await ? ; let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 200 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( None , & init ) } , _ => { let mut init = ResponseInit :: new ( ) ; init . status ( 400 ) ; Response :: new_with_opt_str_and_init ( None , & init ) } } }

You can use wrangler dev to test the Worker:

$ curl 'localhost:8787/foo' "" $ curl -X PUT 'localhost:8787/foo?value=bar' $ curl 'localhost:8787/foo' "bar"

​ Putting it all together

With all previous steps complete, the final lib.rs should look as follows (you can also find the full code as an example repository at https://github.com/fkettelhoit/workers-kv-from-rust External link icon Open external link):