Before you start
All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler.
Use Workers KV directly from Rust
In this tutorial, you will learn how to read and write to Workers KV directly from Rust, by using
wasm_bindgen and a simple custom wrapper around the JS Workers KV API.
Basic Project Scaffolding
To get started, run the following
wrangler command to generate a basic project using the rustwasm-worker template. After running the
wrangler generate command,
cd into the new project, and use the current state of the git repository as the initial commit by running the
git add and
git commit commands in your terminal:
$ wrangler generate workers-kv-from-rust https://github.com/cloudflare/rustwasm-worker-template/$ cd workers-kv-from-rust$ git add -A$ git commit -m 'Initial commit'
Create and bind a KV namespace
To be able to access Workers KV, define a binding for a particular KV namespace in the
wrangler.toml file generated in your new project's directory. If you do not have an existing namespace, create one using
wrangler. For example, a namespace called
KV_FROM_RUST would be created by running:
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "KV_FROM_RUST"🌀 Creating namespace with title "workers-kv-from-rust-KV_FROM_RUST"✨ Success!Add the following to your configuration file:kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "KV_FROM_RUST", id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" }]
Create a preview ID to use the namespace with
wrangler preview:
wrangler kv:namespace create "KV_FROM_RUST" --preview🌀 Creating namespace with title "workers-kv-from-rust-KV_FROM_RUST_preview"✨ Success!Add the following to your configuration file in your kv_namespaces array:{ binding = "KV_FROM_RUST", preview_id = "5c0f32f95cb94819b8c553b470791efd", id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" }
Add this binding to the
wrangler.toml file:
wrangler.toml
name = "workers-kv-from-rust"type = "rust"
account_id = ""workers_dev = trueroute = ""zone_id = ""
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "KV_FROM_RUST", preview_id = "5c0f32f95cb94819b8c553b470791efd", id = "6257d3ebe5d948cda9e59aae1f9a7f1a" }]
Pass the KV namespace object to Rust
You can now access this KV namespace as the variable
KV_FROM_RUST in JS. To read or write from the namespace in Rust, you need to pass the whole object to the Rust handler function:
worker/worker.js
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))})
const { handle } = wasm_bindgen;const instance = wasm_bindgen(wasm);/** * Fetch and log a request * @param {Request} request */async function handleRequest(request) { await instance;
return await handle(KV_FROM_RUST, request);}
Note that the signature of your Rust handler differs from the template, which merely returns a
String from Rust and keeps the request and response handling purely on the JS side. This tutorial will try to do as much as possible in Rust and pass the request directly to the wasm handler, which will then construct and return a response. To do this, declare
web-sys as one of your Rust dependencies and explicitly enable the
Request,
Response and
ResponseInit features (the
Url and
UrlSearchParams features will be used later in this tutorial):
Cargo.toml
[dependencies.web-sys]version = "0.3"features = [ 'Request', 'Response', 'ResponseInit', 'Url', 'UrlSearchParams',]
You can now use
Request and
Response in Rust to create a very simple handler that completely ignores the request and always responds with a
200 OK status:
src/lib.rs
extern crate cfg_if;extern crate wasm_bindgen;
mod utils;
use cfg_if::cfg_if;use wasm_bindgen::{JsCast, prelude::*};use web_sys::{Request, Response, ResponseInit};
cfg_if! { // When the `wee_alloc` feature is enabled, use `wee_alloc` as the global // allocator. if #[cfg(feature = "wee_alloc")] { extern crate wee_alloc; #[global_allocator] static ALLOC: wee_alloc::WeeAlloc = wee_alloc::WeeAlloc::INIT; }}
#[wasm_bindgen]pub fn handle(kv: JsValue, req: JsValue) -> Result<Response, JsValue> { let req: Request = req.dyn_into()?; let mut init = ResponseInit::new(); init.status(200); Response::new_with_opt_str_and_init(None, &init)}
Bind to KV using
wasm_bindgen
You are now ready to create a type binding using
wasm_bindgen to access the KV object. Since the KV API returns JS promises, you must first add
wasm-bindgen-futures and
js-sys as dependencies:
Cargo.toml
[dependencies]cfg-if = "0.1.2"wasm-bindgen = "=0.2.73"wasm-bindgen-futures = "0.4"js-sys = "0.3"
Add the wrapper and change the type of the
kv argument of your handler accordingly:
src/lib.rs
#[wasm_bindgen]pub fn handle(kv: WorkersKvJs, req: JsValue) -> Result<Response, JsValue> { let req: Request = req.dyn_into()?; let mut init = ResponseInit::new(); init.status(200); Response::new_with_opt_str_and_init(None, &init)}
#[wasm_bindgen]extern "C" { pub type WorkersKvJs;
#[wasm_bindgen(structural, method, catch)] pub async fn put( this: &WorkersKvJs, k: JsValue, v: JsValue, options: JsValue, ) -> Result<JsValue, JsValue>;
#[wasm_bindgen(structural, method, catch)] pub async fn get( this: &WorkersKvJs, key: JsValue, options: JsValue, ) -> Result<JsValue, JsValue>;}
Create a wrapper around KV
You could start using the
kv parameter as is, but the function signatures generated by
wasm_bindgen can be difficult to work within Rust. For an easier experience, create a simple struct around the
WorkersKvJs type that wraps it with a more Rust-friendly API:
src/lib.rs
use js_sys::{ArrayBuffer, Object, Reflect, Uint8Array};
struct WorkersKv { kv: WorkersKvJs,}
impl WorkersKv { async fn put_text(&self, key: &str, value: &str, expiration_ttl: u64) -> Result<(), JsValue> { let options = Object::new(); Reflect::set(&options, &"expirationTtl".into(), &(expiration_ttl as f64).into())?; self.kv .put(JsValue::from_str(key), value.into(), options.into()) .await?; Ok(()) }
async fn put_vec(&self, key: &str, value: &[u8], expiration_ttl: u64) -> Result<(), JsValue> { let options = Object::new(); Reflect::set(&options, &"expirationTtl".into(), &(expiration_ttl as f64).into())?; let typed_array = Uint8Array::new_with_length(value.len() as u32); typed_array.copy_from(value); self.kv .put( JsValue::from_str(key), typed_array.buffer().into(), options.into(), ) .await?; Ok(()) }
async fn get_text(&self, key: &str) -> Result<Option<String>, JsValue> { let options = Object::new(); Reflect::set(&options, &"type".into(), &"text".into())?; Ok(self .kv .get(JsValue::from_str(key), options.into()) .await? .as_string()) }
async fn get_vec(&self, key: &str) -> Result<Option<Vec<u8>>, JsValue> { let options = Object::new(); Reflect::set(&options, &"type".into(), &"arrayBuffer".into())?; let value = self.kv.get(JsValue::from_str(key), options.into()).await?; if value.is_null() { Ok(None) } else { let buffer = ArrayBuffer::from(value); let typed_array = Uint8Array::new_with_byte_offset(&buffer, 0); let mut v = vec![0; typed_array.length() as usize]; typed_array.copy_to(v.as_mut_slice()); Ok(Some(v)) } }}
The above wrapper only exposes a subset of the options supported by the KV API, other options such as
expiration instead of
expirationTtl for put and other types than
text and
arrayBuffer for get could be wrapped in a similar fashion. Conceptually, the wrapper methods all manually construct a JS object using
Reflect::set and then convert the return value into a standard Rust type where necessary.
Using the wrapper
You are now ready to use the wrapper to get and put values from and to our KV namespace. The following function is a simple example handler that writes the key
foo with the value
bar to KV, if a
PUT request is made to
/foo?value=bar, and reads and returns the value of key
foo from KV, if a
GET request is made to
/foo. Note that
handle is now asynchronous, and that we are using the
Url and
UrlSearchParams features that we declared earlier in
Cargo.toml:
src/lib.rs
#[wasm_bindgen]pub async fn handle(kv: WorkersKvJs, req: JsValue) -> Result<Response, JsValue> { let req: Request = req.dyn_into()?; let url = web_sys::Url::new(&req.url())?; let pathname = url.pathname(); let query_params = url.search_params(); let kv = WorkersKv { kv }; match req.method().as_str() { "GET" => { let value = kv.get_text(&pathname).await?.unwrap_or_default(); let mut init = ResponseInit::new(); init.status(200); Response::new_with_opt_str_and_init(Some(&format!("\"{}\"\n", value)), &init) }, "PUT" => { let value = query_params.get("value").unwrap_or_default(); // set a TTL of 60 seconds: kv.put_text(&pathname, &value, 60).await?; let mut init = ResponseInit::new(); init.status(200); Response::new_with_opt_str_and_init(None, &init) }, _ => { let mut init = ResponseInit::new(); init.status(400); Response::new_with_opt_str_and_init(None, &init) } }}
You can use
wrangler dev to test the Worker:
$ curl 'localhost:8787/foo'""$ curl -X PUT 'localhost:8787/foo?value=bar'$ curl 'localhost:8787/foo'"bar"
Putting it all together
With all previous steps complete, the final
lib.rs should look as follows (you can also find the full code as an example repository at https://github.com/fkettelhoit/workers-kv-from-rust):
src/lib.rs
extern crate cfg_if;extern crate wasm_bindgen;
mod utils;
use cfg_if::cfg_if;use js_sys::{ArrayBuffer, Object, Reflect, Uint8Array};use wasm_bindgen::{prelude::*, JsCast};use web_sys::{Request, Response, ResponseInit};
cfg_if! { // When the `wee_alloc` feature is enabled, use `wee_alloc` as the global // allocator. if #[cfg(feature = "wee_alloc")] { extern crate wee_alloc; #[global_allocator] static ALLOC: wee_alloc::WeeAlloc = wee_alloc::WeeAlloc::INIT; }}
#[wasm_bindgen]pub async fn handle(kv: WorkersKvJs, req: JsValue) -> Result<Response, JsValue> { let req: Request = req.dyn_into()?; let url = web_sys::Url::new(&req.url())?; let pathname = url.pathname(); let query_params = url.search_params(); let kv = WorkersKv { kv }; match req.method().as_str() { "GET" => { let value = kv.get_text(&pathname).await?.unwrap_or_default(); let mut init = ResponseInit::new(); init.status(200); Response::new_with_opt_str_and_init(Some(&format!("\"{}\"\n", value)), &init) } "PUT" => { let value = query_params.get("value").unwrap_or_default(); // set a TTL of 60 seconds: kv.put_text(&pathname, &value, 60).await?; let mut init = ResponseInit::new(); init.status(200); Response::new_with_opt_str_and_init(None, &init) } _ => { let mut init = ResponseInit::new(); init.status(400); Response::new_with_opt_str_and_init(None, &init) } }}
#[wasm_bindgen]extern "C" { pub type WorkersKvJs;
#[wasm_bindgen(structural, method, catch)] pub async fn put( this: &WorkersKvJs, k: JsValue, v: JsValue, options: JsValue, ) -> Result<JsValue, JsValue>;
#[wasm_bindgen(structural, method, catch)] pub async fn get( this: &WorkersKvJs, key: JsValue, options: JsValue, ) -> Result<JsValue, JsValue>;}
struct WorkersKv { kv: WorkersKvJs,}
impl WorkersKv { async fn put_text(&self, key: &str, value: &str, expiration_ttl: u64) -> Result<(), JsValue> { let options = Object::new(); Reflect::set(&options, &"expirationTtl".into(), &(expiration_ttl as f64).into())?; self.kv .put(JsValue::from_str(key), value.into(), options.into()) .await?; Ok(()) }
async fn put_vec(&self, key: &str, value: &[u8], expiration_ttl: u64) -> Result<(), JsValue> { let options = Object::new(); Reflect::set(&options, &"expirationTtl".into(), &(expiration_ttl as f64).into())?; let typed_array = Uint8Array::new_with_length(value.len() as u32); typed_array.copy_from(value); self.kv .put( JsValue::from_str(key), typed_array.buffer().into(), options.into(), ) .await?; Ok(()) }
async fn get_text(&self, key: &str) -> Result<Option<String>, JsValue> { let options = Object::new(); Reflect::set(&options, &"type".into(), &"text".into())?; Ok(self .kv .get(JsValue::from_str(key), options.into()) .await? .as_string()) }
async fn get_vec(&self, key: &str) -> Result<Option<Vec<u8>>, JsValue> { let options = Object::new(); Reflect::set(&options, &"type".into(), &"arrayBuffer".into())?; let value = self.kv.get(JsValue::from_str(key), options.into()).await?; if value.is_null() { Ok(None) } else { let buffer = ArrayBuffer::from(value); let typed_array = Uint8Array::new_with_byte_offset(&buffer, 0); let mut v = vec![0; typed_array.length() as usize]; typed_array.copy_to(v.as_mut_slice()); Ok(Some(v)) } }}