Build a QR code generator

​ Before you start

All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler External link icon Open external link.

In this tutorial, you’ll build and publish a serverless function that generates QR codes, using Cloudflare Workers.

If you’re interested in building and publishing serverless functions, this is the guide for you! No prior experience with serverless functions or Cloudflare Workers is assumed.

One more thing before you start the tutorial: if you just want to jump straight to the code, we’ve made the final version of the codebase available on GitHub External link icon Open external link. You can take that code, customize it, and deploy it for use in your own projects. Happy coding!

Cloudflare’s command-line tool for managing Worker projects, Wrangler, has great support for templates — pre-built collections of code that make it easy to get started writing Workers. We’ll make use of the default JavaScript template to start building your project.

In the command line, generate your Worker project, using Wrangler’s worker-template External link icon Open external link, and pass the project name “qr-code-generator”:

Generating a new project with Wrangler $ wrangler generate qr-code-generator

$ cd qr-code-generator



Wrangler templates are just Git repositories, so if you want to create your own templates, or use one from our Template Gallery, there’s a ton of options to help you get started.

Cloudflare’s worker-template includes support for building and deploying JavaScript-based projects. Inside of your new qr-code-generator directory, index.js represents the entry-point to your Cloudflare Workers application.

All Cloudflare Workers applications start by listening for fetch events, which are fired when a client makes a request to a Workers route. When that request occurs, you can construct responses and return them to the user. This tutorial will walk you through understanding how the request/response pattern works, and how we can use it to build fully-featured applications.

index.js addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )











function handleRequest ( request ) {

return new Response ( "Hello worker!" )

}



In your default index.js file, we can see that request/response pattern in action. The handleRequest constructs a new Response with the body text “Hello worker”, as well as an explicit status code of 200.

When a fetch event comes into the worker, the script uses event.respondWith to return that new response back to the client. This means that your Cloudflare Worker script will serve new responses directly from Cloudflare’s cloud network: instead of continuing to the origin, where a standard server would accept requests, and return responses, Cloudflare Workers allows you to respond quickly and efficiently by constructing responses directly on the edge.

Any project you publish to Cloudflare Workers can make use of modern JS tooling like ES modules, NPM packages, and async/await External link icon Open external link functions to put together your application. In addition, simple serverless functions aren’t the only thing you can publish on Cloudflare Workers: you can build full applications using the same tooling and process as what we’ll be building today.

The QR code generator we’ll build in this tutorial will be a serverless function that runs at a single route and receives requests. Given text sent inside of that request (such as URLs, or strings), the function will encode the text into a QR code, and serve the QR code as a PNG response.

​ Handling requests

Currently, our Workers function receives requests, and returns a simple response with the text “Hello worker!”. To handle data coming in to our serverless function, check if the incoming request is a POST :

index.js function handleRequest ( request ) {

if ( request . method === "POST" ) {

return new Response ( "Hello worker!" )

}

}



Currently, if an incoming request isn’t a POST , we return undefined . Since we only care about incoming POST requests, return a new Response with a 405 status code External link icon Open external link if the incoming request isn’t a POST :

index.js function handleRequest ( request ) {

if ( request . method === "POST" ) {

return new Response ( "Hello worker!" )

}

return new Response ( "Expected POST" , { status : 405 } )

}



With the basic flow of handleRequest established, it’s time to think about how to handle incoming valid requests: if a POST request comes in, the function should generate a QR code. To start, move the “Hello worker!” response into a new function, generate , which will ultimately contain the bulk of our function’s logic:

index.js async function generate ( request ) {



return new Response ( "Hello worker!" )

}



async function handleRequest ( request ) {



}



With the generate function filled out, we can call it within handleRequest and return its result directly to the client:

index.js function handleRequest ( request ) {



if ( request . method === "POST" ) {

return generate ( request )



}



​ Building a QR Code

All projects deployed to Cloudflare Workers support NPM packages, which makes it incredibly easy to rapidly build out a lot of functionality in your serverless functions. The qr-image External link icon Open external link package is a great way to take text, and encode it into a QR code, with support for generating the codes in a number of file formats (such as PNG, the default, and SVG), and configuring other aspects of the generated QR code. In the command-line, install and save qr-image to your project’s package.json :

Installing the qr-image package $ npm install --save qr-image



To use the qr-image package, configure the type to "webpack" , to tell Wrangler to use Webpack to package your project for deployment. (Learn more about type configuration.)

wrangler.toml name = "qr-code-generator"

account_id = "$yourAccountId"

type = "webpack"



In index.js , require the qr-image package as the variable qr . In the generate function, parse the incoming request as JSON, using request.json , and use the text to generate a QR code using qr.imageSync :

index.js const qr = require ( "qr-image" )



async function generate ( request ) {

const { text } = await request . json ( )

const qr_png = qr . imageSync ( text || "https://workers.dev" )

}



By default, the QR code is generated as a PNG. Construct a new instance of Response , passing in the PNG data as the body, and a Content-Type header of image/png : this will allow browsers to properly parse the data coming back from your serverless function, as an image:

index.js async function generate ( request ) {

const { text } = await request . json ( )

const headers = { "Content-Type" : "image/png" }

const qr_png = qr . imageSync ( text || "https://workers.dev" )

return new Response ( qr_png , { headers } )

}



​ Testing in a UI

The serverless function will work if a user sends a POST request to a route, but it would be great to also be able to test it with a proper interface. At the moment, if any request is received by your function that isn’t a POST , a 500 response is returned. The new version of handleRequest should return a new Response with a static HTML body, instead of the 500 error:

index.js const landing = `

<h1>QR Generator</h1>

<p>Click the below button to generate a new QR code. This will make a request to your serverless function.</p>

<input type="text" id="text" value="https://workers.dev"></input>

<button onclick="generate()">Generate QR Code</button>

<p>Check the "Network" tab in your browser’s developer tools to see the generated QR code.</p>

<script>

function generate() {

fetch(window.location.pathname, {

method: "POST",

headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },

body: JSON.stringify({ text: document.querySelector("#text").value })

})

}

</script>

`



function handleRequest ( request ) {

if ( request . method === "POST" ) {

return generate ( request )

}

return new Response ( landing , {

headers : {

"Content-Type" : "text/html"

}

} )

}



The landing variable, which is a static HTML string, sets up an input tag and a corresponding button , which calls the generate function. This function will make an HTTP POST request back to your serverless function, allowing you to see the corresponding QR code image data inside of your browser’s network inspector.

With that, your serverless function is complete! The full version of the code looks like this:

index.js const qr = require ( "qr-image" )



async function generate ( request ) {

const { text } = await request . json ( )

const headers = { "Content-Type" : "image/png" }

const qr_png = qr . imageSync ( text || "https://workers.dev" )

return new Response ( qr_png , { headers } )

}



const landing = `

<h1>QR Generator</h1>

<p>Click the below button to generate a new QR code. This will make a request to your serverless function.</p>

<input type="text" id="text" value="https://workers.dev"></input>

<button onclick="generate()">Generate QR Code</button>

<p>Check the "Network" tab in your browser’s developer tools to see the generated QR code.</p>

<script>

function generate() {

fetch(window.location.pathname, {

method: "POST",

headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },

body: JSON.stringify({ text: document.querySelector("#text").value })

})

}

</script>

`



function handleRequest ( request ) {

if ( request . method === "POST" ) {

return generate ( request )

}

return new Response ( landing , {

headers : {

"Content-Type" : "text/html"

}

} )

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )



And with that, you’re finished writing the code for the QR code serverless function, on Cloudflare Workers!

Wrangler has built-in support for bundling, uploading, and releasing your Cloudflare Workers application. To do this, we’ll run wrangler publish , which will build and publish your code.

Publishing your project $ wrangler publish



In this tutorial, you built and published a serverless function to Cloudflare Workers for generating QR codes. If you’d like to see the full source code for this application, you can find it on GitHub External link icon Open external link.

If you want to get started building your own projects, check out the quick-start templates we’ve provided in our Template Gallery.