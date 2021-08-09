WebSockets

WebSockets allow you to communicate in real-time with your Cloudflare Workers serverless functions.



let websocketPair = new WebSocketPair ( )



The WebSocketPair returned from this constructor is an Object, with two WebSockets at keys 0 and 1 .

These WebSockets are commonly referred to as client and server . In the below example, we combine Object.values and ES6 destructuring to retrieve the WebSockets as client and server :

let [ client , server ] = Object . values ( new WebSocketPair ( ) )



accept() Accepts the Websocket connection and begins terminating requests for the WebSocket at Cloudflare's edge. This effectively enables the Workers runtime to begin responding to and handling WebSocket requests.



addEventListener(event WebSocketEvent , callbackFunction Function ) Add callback functions to be executed when an event has occurred on the WebSocket.



event WebSocketEvent The WebSocket event (see "Events" below) to listen to.

callbackFunction(message Message ) Function - A function to be called when the Websocket responds to a specific event.

close(code number , reason string )

Close the WebSocket connection.

code integer - An integer indicating the close code sent by the server. This should match an option from the list of status codes External link icon Open external link provided by the WebSocket spec.

- An integer indicating the close code sent by the server. This should match an option from the provided by the WebSocket spec. reason string - A human-readable string indicating why the WebSocket connection was closed.

send(message string )

Send a message to the other WebSocket in this WebSocket pair.

message string - The message to send down the WebSocket connection to the corresponding client. This should be a string or something coercible into a string; for instance, strings and numbers will be simply cast into strings, but objects and arrays should be cast to JSON strings using JSON.stringify , and parsed in the client.

close

An event indicating the WebSocket has closed.

error

An event indicating there was an error with the WebSocket.

message

An event indicating a new message received from the client, including the data passed by the client.

data any - The data passed back from the other WebSocket in your pair.

- The data passed back from the other WebSocket in your pair. type string - Defaults to message .