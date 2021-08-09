Headers

All HTTP request and response headers are available through the Headers API External link icon Open external link.

When a header name possesses multiple values, those values will be concatenated as a single, comma-delimited string value. This means that Headers.get will always return a string or a null value. This applies to all header names except for Set-Cookie , which requires Headers.getAll . This is documented below in Differences.

let headers = new Headers ;



headers . get ( 'x-foo' ) ;



headers . set ( 'x-foo' , '123' ) ;

headers . get ( 'x-foo' ) ;



headers . set ( 'x-foo' , 'hello' ) ;

headers . get ( 'x-foo' ) ;



headers . append ( 'x-foo' , 'world' ) ;

headers . get ( 'x-foo' ) ;



Despite the fact that the Headers.getAll method has been made obsolete, Cloudflare still offers this method but only for use with the Set-Cookie header. This is because cookies will often contain date strings, which include commas. This can make parsing multiple values in a Set-Cookie header more difficult. Any attempts to use Headers.getAll with other header names will throw an error. A brief history Headers.getAll is available in this GitHub issue External link icon Open external link.

In Cloudflare Workers, the Headers.get method returns a USVString External link icon Open external link instead of a ByteString External link icon Open external link, which is specified by the spec. For most scenarios, this should have no noticeable effect. To compare the differences between these two string classes, please refer to this Playground example External link icon Open external link.

​ Cloudflare headers

Cloudflare sets a number of its own custom headers on incoming requests and outgoing responses. While some may be used for its own tracking and bookkeeping, many of these can be useful to your own applications – or Workers – too.

​ Request headers