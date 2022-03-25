Start from worker
Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to use the latest version .
If you have a pre-existing Worker project, you can use Workers Sites to serve static assets to the Worker. To do so, follow these instructions:
Create a directory in the root of your project (for example,
workers-site) and add configuration to your
wrangler.tomlfile to point to it. Add the path to your Worker script (probably
index.js).
wrangler.toml# ... (whatever you already have here)[site]bucket = "./my-dir" # Add the directory with your static assets!entry-point = "./workers-site" # JS folder serving your assets
Add the
@cloudflare/kv-asset-handlerpackage to your project:$ npm i @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler
Import the package’s code into your Worker script and invoke it within your function handler to respond with static assets:import { getAssetFromKV } from '@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler';addEventListener('fetch', event => {event.respondWith(handleEvent(event));});async function handleEvent(event) {try {return await getAssetFromKV(event);} catch (e) {let pathname = new URL(event.request.url).pathname;return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {status: 404,statusText: 'not found',});}}
For more information on the configurable options of
getAssetFromKV refer to the template’s source.
- Run
previewor
publishas you would normally with your Worker project.$ wrangler publish