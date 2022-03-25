Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Workers
Start from worker

Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to use the latest version .

If you have a pre-existing Worker project, you can use Workers Sites to serve static assets to the Worker. To do so, follow these instructions:

  1. Create a directory in the root of your project (for example, workers-site) and add configuration to your wrangler.toml file to point to it. Add the path to your Worker script (probably index.js).

    wrangler.toml
    # ... (whatever you already have here)

    

    [site]

    bucket = "./my-dir" # Add the directory with your static assets!

    entry-point = "./workers-site" # JS folder serving your assets

  2. Add the @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler package to your project:

    $ npm i @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler

  3. Import the package’s code into your Worker script and invoke it within your function handler to respond with static assets:

    import { getAssetFromKV } from '@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler';

    

    addEventListener('fetch', event => {
      event.respondWith(handleEvent(event));

    });

    

    async function handleEvent(event) {
      try {
        return await getAssetFromKV(event);
      } catch (e) {
        let pathname = new URL(event.request.url).pathname;
        return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {
          status: 404,
          statusText: 'not found',
        });
      }

    }

For more information on the configurable options of getAssetFromKV refer to the template’s source.

  1. Run preview or publish as you would normally with your Worker project.
    $ wrangler publish