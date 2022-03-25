Start from worker

Workers Sites require Wrangler External link icon Open external link — make sure to use the latest version .

If you have a pre-existing Worker project, you can use Workers Sites to serve static assets to the Worker. To do so, follow these instructions:

Create a directory in the root of your project (for example, workers-site ) and add configuration to your wrangler.toml file to point to it. Add the path to your Worker script (probably index.js ). wrangler.toml [ site ] bucket = "./my-dir" entry-point = "./workers-site" Add the @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler package to your project: $ npm i @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler Import the package’s code into your Worker script and invoke it within your function handler to respond with static assets: import { getAssetFromKV } from '@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler' ; addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleEvent ( event ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleEvent ( event ) { try { return await getAssetFromKV ( event ) ; } catch ( e ) { let pathname = new URL ( event . request . url ) . pathname ; return new Response ( ` " ${ pathname } " not found ` , { status : 404 , statusText : 'not found' , } ) ; } }

For more information on the configurable options of getAssetFromKV refer to the template’s source External link icon Open external link .