Start from worker

Create a directory in the root of your project (e.g. workers-site ) and add configuration to your wrangler.toml to point to it. Also add the path to your Worker script (probably index.js ).

Add the @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler package to your project:

Import the package’s code into your Worker script, and use it in the handler you’d like to respond with static assets:

import { getAssetFromKV } from "@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler"



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleEvent ( event ) )

} )



async function handleEvent ( event ) {

try {

return await getAssetFromKV ( event )

} catch ( e ) {

let pathname = new URL ( event . request . url ) . pathname

return new Response ( ` " ${ pathname } " not found ` , {

status : 404 ,

statusText : "not found" ,

} )

}

}

