Start from worker
Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to be on the latest version.
Make sure to be on the latest version.
If you have a pre-existing Worker project, you can use Workers Sites to serve static assets to the Worker. To do so, follow these instructions:
Create a directory in the root of your project (e.g.
workers-site) and add configuration to your
wrangler.tomlto point to it. Also add the path to your Worker script (probably
index.js).
wrangler.toml
# ... (whatever you already have here)
[site]
bucket = "./my-dir" # Add the directory with your static assets!
entry-point = "./workers-site" # JS folder serving your assets
Add the
@cloudflare/kv-asset-handlerpackage to your project:
$ npm i @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler
Import the package’s code into your Worker script, and use it in the handler you’d like to respond with static assets:
import { getAssetFromKV } from "@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler"
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleEvent(event))
})
async function handleEvent(event) {
try {
return await getAssetFromKV(event)
} catch (e) {
let pathname = new URL(event.request.url).pathname
return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {
status: 404,
statusText: "not found",
})
}
}
For more information on the configurable options of
getAssetFromKVsee the template’s source.
You should now be all set you can run
previewor
publishas you would normally with your Worker project!
$ wrangler publish