Start from scratch

To start from scratch to create a Workers Site, follow these steps:

  1. Ensure you have the latest version of Wrangler and Node.js installed.

  2. In your terminal, run wrangler generate --site <project-name>, replacing <project-name> with the name of your project. The following example creates a project called my-site:

    $ wrangler generate --site my-site

This command creates the following:

- `public`: The static assets for your project. By default it contains an `index.html` and a `favicon.ico`.
- `workers-site`: The JavaScript for serving your assets. You do not need to edit this but if you want to see how it works or add more functionality to your Worker, you can edit `workers-site/index.js`.
- `wrangler.toml`: Your configuration file where you configure your account and project information.

3. Add your account_id to your wrangler.toml file. You can find your account_id by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard Account Home > choose your website > Overview > Account ID. For more details on finding your account_id, refer to the Get started guide .

  1. You can preview your site by running the wrangler dev command:

    $ wrangler dev

  2. Decide if you would like to publish your site to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain that you own and have already attached as a Cloudflare zone.Then update your wrangler.toml file:

    *.workers.dev: Enable the workers_dev configuration.

    workers_dev = true

    And/Or

    Personal Domain: Add your zone_id and a route.

    zone_id = "42ef.."

    route = "https://example.com/*"

    If you enable workers_dev and supply configuration for a personal domain, your Worker will deploy to both locations.

    Learn more about configuring your project .

  3. Run:

    $ wrangler publish