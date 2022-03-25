Start from scratch
To start from scratch to create a Workers Site, follow these steps:
Ensure you have the latest version of Wrangler and Node.js installed.
In your terminal, run
wrangler generate --site <project-name>, replacing
<project-name>with the name of your project. The following example creates a project called
my-site:$ wrangler generate --site my-site
This command creates the following:
- `public`: The static assets for your project. By default it contains an `index.html` and a `favicon.ico`.
- `workers-site`: The JavaScript for serving your assets. You do not need to edit this but if you want to see how it works or add more functionality to your Worker, you can edit `workers-site/index.js`.
- `wrangler.toml`: Your configuration file where you configure your account and project information.
3. Add your
account_id to your
wrangler.toml file. You can find your
account_id by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard Account Home > choose your website > Overview > Account ID. For more details on finding your
account_id, refer to the Get started guide
.
You can preview your site by running the
wrangler devcommand:$ wrangler dev
Decide if you would like to publish your site to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a custom domain that you own and have already attached as a Cloudflare zone.Then update your
wrangler.tomlfile:
*.workers.dev: Enable the
workers_devconfiguration.workers_dev = true
And/Or
Personal Domain: Add your
zone_idand a
route.zone_id = "42ef.."route = "https://example.com/*"
If you enable
workers_devand supply configuration for a personal domain, your Worker will deploy to both locations.
Learn more about configuring your project .
Run:$ wrangler publish