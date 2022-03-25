Start from scratch

You can preview your site by running the wrangler dev command:

Decide if you would like to publish your site to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain that you own and have already attached as a Cloudflare zone.Then update your wrangler.toml file:

*.workers.dev : Enable the workers_dev configuration.

workers_dev = true

And/Or

Personal Domain: Add your zone_id and a route .

zone_id = "42ef.." route = "https://example.com/*"

Refer to the documentation on Routes to configure a route properly.

If you enable workers_dev and supply configuration for a personal domain, your Worker will deploy to both locations.

Learn more about configuring your project .