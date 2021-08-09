Start from scratch
To start from scratch to create a Workers Site, follow these steps:
Ensure you have the latest version of Wrangler and Node.js installed.
In your terminal run
wrangler generate --site <project-name>, replacing
<project-name>with the name of your project. For example, I’ll create a project called my-site by running this command:
$ wrangler generate --site my-site
This command creates the following:
public: The static assets for your project. By default it contains an
index.htmland a
favicon.ico.
workers-site: The JavaScript for serving your assets. You don’t need to edit this- but if you want to see how it works or add more functionality to your Worker, you can edit
workers-site/index.js.
wrangler.toml: Your configuration file. You’ll configure your account and project information here.
Add your
account_idyour
wrangler.toml. You can find your
account_idon the right sidebar of the Workers or Overview Dashboard. Note: You may need to scroll down! For more details on finding your
account_idvisit Getting started.
You can preview your site by running:
$ wrangler preview --watch
Decide where you’d like to publish your site to: a workers.dev subdomain or your personal domain registered with Cloudflare.
Then, update your
wrangler.toml:
Personal Domain: Add your
zone_idand a
route.
zone_id = "42ef.."
route = "example.com/*"
workers.dev: Set
workers_devto true. This is the default.
Learn more about configuring your project.
Run:
$ wrangler publish