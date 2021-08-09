To start from scratch to create a Workers Site, follow these steps:

Ensure you have the latest version of Wrangler and Node.js installed.

In your terminal run wrangler generate --site <project-name> , replacing <project-name> with the name of your project. For example, I’ll create a project called my-site by running this command: $ wrangler generate --site my-site

This command creates the following: public : The static assets for your project. By default it contains an index.html and a favicon.ico .

: The static assets for your project. By default it contains an and a . workers-site : The JavaScript for serving your assets. You don’t need to edit this- but if you want to see how it works or add more functionality to your Worker, you can edit workers-site/index.js .

: The JavaScript for serving your assets. You don’t need to edit this- but if you want to see how it works or add more functionality to your Worker, you can edit . wrangler.toml : Your configuration file. You’ll configure your account and project information here.

Add your account_id your wrangler.toml . You can find your account_id on the right sidebar of the Workers or Overview Dashboard. Note: You may need to scroll down! For more details on finding your account_id visit Getting started.

You can preview your site by running: $ wrangler preview --watch



Decide where you’d like to publish your site to: a workers.dev subdomain or your personal domain registered with Cloudflare. Then, update your wrangler.toml : Personal Domain: Add your zone_id and a route . zone_id = "42ef.."

route = "example.com/*"

Note: Check out documentation on Routes to configure route properly workers.dev: Set workers_dev to true. This is the default. Learn more about configuring your project.