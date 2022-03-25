Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Start from existing

Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to use the latest version .

To deploy a pre-existing static site project, start with a pre-generated site. Workers Sites works well with all static site generators. For a quick-start, review the following projects:

After you have generated a site, follow these steps:

  1. Run this Wrangler command in the root of your project’s directory:
    $ wrangler init --site my-static-site

This command creates a few things: a wrangler.toml file and a workers-site directory.

  1. Add your site’s build directory to the wrangler.toml file:
    [site]

    bucket = "./public" # <-- Add your build directory name here.

    entry-point = "workers-site"

The default directories for the most popular static site generators are listed below:

- Hugo: `public`
- Gatsby: `public`
- Jekyll: `_site`
- Eleventy: `_site`

3. Add your account_id to your wrangler.toml. You can find your account_id by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard Account Home > choose your website > Overview > Account ID For more details on finding your account_id, refer to the Gett started guide .

  1. You can preview your site by running:

    $ wrangler dev

  2. Decide if you would like to publish your site to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain that you own and have already attached as a Cloudflare zone.

Then update your wrangler.toml:

Personal Domain: Add your zone_id and a route.

zone_id = "42ef.."

route = "example.com/*"

*.workers.dev: Set workers_dev to true. This is the default.

Learn more about configuring your project .

  1. Run:
    $ wrangler publish