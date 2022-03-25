Start from existing
Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to use the latest version .
To deploy a pre-existing static site project, start with a pre-generated site. Workers Sites works well with all static site generators. For a quick-start, review the following projects:
- Hugo
- Gatsby, requires Node
- Jekyll, requires Ruby
- Eleventy, requires Node
- WordPress (refer to the tutorial on deploying static WordPress sites with Workers )
After you have generated a site, follow these steps:
- Run this Wrangler command in the root of your project’s directory:$ wrangler init --site my-static-site
This command creates a few things: a
wrangler.toml file and a
workers-site directory.
- Add your site’s build directory to the
wrangler.tomlfile:[site]bucket = "./public" # <-- Add your build directory name here.entry-point = "workers-site"
The default directories for the most popular static site generators are listed below:
- Hugo: `public`
- Gatsby: `public`
- Jekyll: `_site`
- Eleventy: `_site`
3. Add your
account_id to your
wrangler.toml. You can find your
account_id by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard Account Home > choose your website > Overview > Account ID For more details on finding your
account_id, refer to the Gett started guide
.
You can preview your site by running:$ wrangler dev
Decide if you would like to publish your site to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a custom domain that you own and have already attached as a Cloudflare zone.
Then update your
wrangler.toml:
Personal Domain: Add your
zone_id and a
route.
zone_id = "42ef.."
route = "example.com/*"
*.workers.dev: Set
workers_dev to true. This is the default.
Learn more about configuring your project .
- Run:$ wrangler publish