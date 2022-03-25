Start from existing

Workers Sites require Wrangler External link icon Open external link — make sure to use the latest version .

To deploy a pre-existing static site project, start with a pre-generated site. Workers Sites works well with all static site generators. For a quick-start, review the following projects:

After you have generated a site, follow these steps:

Run this Wrangler command in the root of your project’s directory: $ wrangler init --site my-static-site

This command creates a few things: a wrangler.toml file and a workers-site directory.

Add your site’s build directory to the wrangler.toml file: [ site ] bucket = "./public" entry-point = "workers-site"

The default directories for the most popular static site generators are listed below:

- Hugo: `public` - Gatsby: `public` - Jekyll: `_site` - Eleventy: `_site`

3. Add your account_id to your wrangler.toml . You can find your account_id by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard Account Home > choose your website > Overview > Account ID For more details on finding your account_id , refer to the Gett started guide .

You can preview your site by running: $ wrangler dev Decide if you would like to publish your site to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain that you own and have already attached as a Cloudflare zone.

Then update your wrangler.toml :

Personal Domain: Add your zone_id and a route .

zone_id = "42ef.." route = "example.com/*"

*.workers.dev : Set workers_dev to true. This is the default.

Learn more about configuring your project .