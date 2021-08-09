Skip to content
Start from existing

Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to be on the latest version.

To deploy a pre-existing static site project, you’ll need to start with a pre-generated site. Workers Sites works well with all static site generators! For a quick-start, check out the following projects:

Once you have a site generated, follow these steps:

  1. Run this Wrangler command in the root of your project’s directory:

    $ wrangler init --site my-static-site

    This command creates a few things: wrangler.toml and a workers-site directory.

  2. Add your site’s build directory to the wrangler.toml:

    [site]
    bucket = "./public" # <-- Add your build directory name here!
    entry-point = "workers-site"

    The default directories for the most popular static site generators are listed below:

    • Hugo: public
    • Gatsby: public
    • Jekyll: _site
    • Eleventy: _site

  3. Add your account_id to your wrangler.toml. You can find your account_id on the right sidebar of the Workers or Overview Dashboard. Note: You may need to scroll down! For more details on finding your account_id visit Getting started.

  4. You can preview your site by running:

    $ wrangler preview --watch

  5. Decide where you’d like to publish your site to: a workers.dev subdomain or your personal domain registered with Cloudflare.

    Then, update your wrangler.toml:

    Personal Domain: Add your zone_id and a route.

    zone_id = "42ef.."
    route = "example.com/*"

    workers.dev: Set workers_dev to true. This is the default.

    Learn more about configuring your project.

  6. Run:

    $ wrangler publish