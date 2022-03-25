Workers Sites configuration
Workers Sites require the latest version of Wrangler.
Commands
wrangler generate proj --site
- Creates a project with a Worker serving a generic HTML file and favicon with the directory structure:
├── public # files to serve| ├── favicon.ico| └── index.html├── workers-site| ├── index.js # Workers script that serves the assets| ├── package-lock.json| └── package.json # defines dependencies used by Workers script└── wrangler.toml
Auto-fills
wrangler.tomlwith
entry-point(defaults to
workers-site) and
bucket(defaults to
public).
wrangler init proj --site
- Creates a
wrangler.tomlfile and a
workers-sitedirectory. In the
siteconfiguration key in the generated
wrangler.tomlfile, you will need to update the
bucketkey with the relative path to the folder containing your static site assets. For example, if your website lives within the
publicdirectory of your project, then you should use the
bucket = "./public"pairing.
- Creates a
wrangler.toml
There are a few specific configuration settings for Workers Sites in your
wrangler.toml file:
bucket
- The directory containing your static assets, path relative to your
wrangler.toml. Example:
bucket = "./public".
entry-point
- The location of your Worker script, default is
workers-site. Example:
entry-point = "./workers-site".
include
- A list of gitignore-style patterns for files or directories in
bucketyou exclusively want to upload. Example:
include = ["upload_dir"].
exclude
- A list of gitignore-style patterns for files or directories in
bucketyou want to exclude from uploads. Example:
exclude = ["ignore_dir"].
To learn more about the optional
include and
exclude fields, refer to Ignoring subsets of static assets
.
Example of a
wrangler.toml:
wrangler.toml
account_id = "95e..."
name = "docs-site-blah"
type = "webpack"
workers_dev = false
[site]
bucket = "./public"
entry-point = "workers-site"
[env.production]
name = "docs-site"
route = "https://example.com/docs*"
zone_id = "351c.."
account_id = "b54f07a.."
[env.staging]
zone_id = "ef47a..."
account_id = "95e5d..."
name = "docs-site-staging"
route = "https://staging.example.com/docs*"
Storage limits
For very exceptionally large pages, Workers Sites might not work for you. There is a 25 MiB limit per page or file.
Ignoring subsets of static assets
Workers Sites require Wrangler - make sure to use the latest version .
There are cases where users may not want to upload certain static assets to their Workers Sites. In this case, Workers Sites can also be configured to ignore certain files or directories using logic similar to Cargo’s optional include and exclude fields.
This means that you should use gitignore semantics when declaring which directory entries to include or ignore in uploads.
Exclusively including files/directories
If you want to include only a certain set of files or directories in your
bucket, you can add an
include field to your
[site] section of your
wrangler.toml file:
[site]
bucket = "./public"
entry-point = "workers-site"
include = ["included_dir"] # must be an array.
Wrangler will only upload files or directories matching the patterns in the
include array.
Excluding files/directories
If you want to exclude files or directories in your
bucket, you can add an
exclude field to your
[site] section of your
wrangler.toml file:
[site]
bucket = "./public"
entry-point = "workers-site"
exclude = ["excluded_dir"] # must be an array.
Wrangler will ignore files or directories matching the patterns in the
exclude array when uploading assets to Workers KV.
Include > exclude
If you provide both
include and
exclude fields, the
include field will be used and the
exclude field will be ignored.
Default ignored entries
Wrangler will always ignore:
node_modules
- Hidden files and directories
- Symlinks
More about include/exclude patterns
Learn more about the standard patterns used for include and exclude in the gitignore documentation.
Customizing your build
Workers Sites projects use webpack by default. You can bring your own webpack configuration
, however it is important to be cognizant of your
entry and
context settings.