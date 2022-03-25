Workers Sites configuration

Workers Sites require the latest version of Wrangler External link icon Open external link .

wrangler generate proj --site Creates a project with a Worker serving a generic HTML file and favicon with the directory structure:

├── public # files to serve | ├── favicon.ico | └── index.html ├── workers-site | ├── index.js # Workers script that serves the assets | ├── package-lock.json | └── package.json # defines dependencies used by Workers script └── wrangler.toml Auto-fills wrangler.toml with entry-point (defaults to workers-site ) and bucket (defaults to public ).

wrangler init proj --site Creates a wrangler.toml file and a workers-site directory. In the site configuration key in the generated wrangler.toml file, you will need to update the bucket key with the relative path to the folder containing your static site assets. For example, if your website lives within the public directory of your project, then you should use the bucket = "./public" pairing.



There are a few specific configuration settings for Workers Sites in your wrangler.toml file:

bucket The directory containing your static assets, path relative to your wrangler.toml . Example: bucket = "./public" .

entry-point The location of your Worker script, default is workers-site . Example: entry-point = "./workers-site" .

include A list of gitignore-style patterns for files or directories in bucket you exclusively want to upload. Example: include = ["upload_dir"] .

exclude A list of gitignore-style patterns for files or directories in bucket you want to exclude from uploads. Example: exclude = ["ignore_dir"] .



To learn more about the optional include and exclude fields, refer to Ignoring subsets of static assets . If your project uses environments , make sure to place site above any environment-specific configuration blocks.

Example of a wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml account_id = "95e..." name = "docs-site-blah" type = "webpack" workers_dev = false [ site ] bucket = "./public" entry-point = "workers-site" [ env.production ] name = "docs-site" route = "https://example.com/docs*" zone_id = "351c.." account_id = "b54f07a.." [ env.staging ] zone_id = "ef47a..." account_id = "95e5d..." name = "docs-site-staging" route = "https://staging.example.com/docs*"

​​ Storage limits

For very exceptionally large pages, Workers Sites might not work for you. There is a 25 MiB limit per page or file.

​​ Ignoring subsets of static assets

There are cases where users may not want to upload certain static assets to their Workers Sites. In this case, Workers Sites can also be configured to ignore certain files or directories using logic similar to Cargo’s optional include and exclude fields External link icon Open external link .

This means that you should use gitignore semantics when declaring which directory entries to include or ignore in uploads.

​​ Exclusively including files/directories

If you want to include only a certain set of files or directories in your bucket , you can add an include field to your [site] section of your wrangler.toml file:

[ site ] bucket = "./public" entry-point = "workers-site" include = [ "included_dir" ]

Wrangler will only upload files or directories matching the patterns in the include array.

If you want to exclude files or directories in your bucket , you can add an exclude field to your [site] section of your wrangler.toml file:

[ site ] bucket = "./public" entry-point = "workers-site" exclude = [ "excluded_dir" ]

Wrangler will ignore files or directories matching the patterns in the exclude array when uploading assets to Workers KV.

​​ Include > exclude

If you provide both include and exclude fields, the include field will be used and the exclude field will be ignored.

​​ Default ignored entries

Wrangler will always ignore:

node_modules

Hidden files and directories

Symlinks

​​ More about include/exclude patterns

Learn more about the standard patterns used for include and exclude in the gitignore documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Customizing your build