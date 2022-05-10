About Bindings
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Workers platform. Bindings can be configured by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Workers > your Worker > Settings> Variables.
There are multiple types of bindings available today:
- Service bindings for communication with another Worker.
- KV Namespace bindings for communication between a Worker and a KV namespace.
- R2 Bucket bindings for communication between a Worker and an R2 bucket.
- Durable Object bindings for communication between a Worker and a Durable Object.