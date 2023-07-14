Workers Trace Events Logpush
Cloudflare Logpush supports the ability to send Workers Trace Event Logs to a supported destination. Worker’s Trace Events Logpush includes metadata about requests and responses, unstructured
console.log() messages and any uncaught exceptions. This product is available on the Workers Paid plan. For pricing information, refer to Pricing.
Verify your Logpush access
Workers Logpush requires a Wrangler version of
2.2.0 or higher. Check your version by running
wrangler version. Update Wrangler by running
npm update -g wrangler.
To configure a Logpush job, verify that your Cloudflare account role can use Logpush. To check your role:
- Log in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and scroll down to Manage Account > Members.
- Check your account permissions. Roles with Logpush configuration access are different than Workers permissions. Super Administrators, Administrators, and the Log Share roles have full access to Logpush.
Alternatively, create a new API token scoped at the Account level with Logs Edit permissions.
Create a Logpush job
The following example sends Workers logs to R2. For more configuration options, refer to Enable destinations and API configuration in the Logs documentation.
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/logpush/jobs' \-H 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \-H 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-d '{
"name": "workers-logpush",
"logpull_options": "fields=Event,EventTimestampMs,Outcome,Exceptions,Logs,ScriptName",
"destination_conf": "r2://<BUCKET_PATH>/{DATE}?account-id=<ACCOUNT_ID>&access-key-id=<R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID>&secret-access-key=<R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>",
"dataset": "workers_trace_events",
"enabled": true
}'| jq .
In Logpush, you can configure filters and a sampling rate to have more control of the volume of data that is sent to your configured destination. For example, if you only want to receive logs for requests that did not result in an exception, add the following
filter JSON property below
logpull_options:
"filter":"{\"where\": {\"key\":\"Outcome\",\"operator\":\"!eq\",\"value\":\"exception\"}}"
Enable logging on your Worker
Enable logging on your Worker by adding a new property,
logpush = true, to your
wrangler.toml file. This can be added either in the top-level configuration or under an environment. Any new Workers with this property will automatically get picked up by the Logpush job.
wrangler.toml
# Top-level configuration
name = "my-worker"
main = "src/index.js"
compatibility_date = "2022-07-12"
workers_dev = false
logpush = true
route = { pattern = "example.org/*", zone_name = "example.org" }
Configure via multipart script upload API:
curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/scripts/<SCRIPT_NAME>" \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \
--form 'metadata={"main_module": "my-worker.js", "logpush": true}' \
--form '"my-worker.js"[email protected]/my-worker.js;type=application/javascript+module'
Limits
The
logs and
exceptions fields have the following limits in place.
- Message size: Maximum of 300 characters per log line
- Array limit: 20 elements
- Log message array: A nested array with a limit of three elements