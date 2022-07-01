Service Worker syntax
A Worker written in Service Worker syntax consists of two parts:
- An event listener that listens for
FetchEvents, and
- An event handler that returns a Response object which is passed to the event’s
.respondWith()method.
When a request is received on one of Cloudflare’s edge servers for a URL matching a Workers script, it passes the request to the Workers runtime. This dispatches a
FetchEvent in the isolate where the script is running.
~/my-worker/index.js
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { return new Response('Hello worker!', { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/plain' }, });
}
Below is an example of the request response workflow:
An event listener for the
FetchEventtells the script to listen for any request coming to your Worker. The event handler is passed the
eventobject, which includes
event.request, a
Requestobject which is a representation of the HTTP request that triggered the
FetchEvent.
The call to
.respondWith()lets the Workers runtime intercept the request in order to send back a custom response (in this example, the plain text “Hello worker!”).
The
FetchEventhandler typically culminates in a call to the method
.respondWith()with either a
Responseor
Promise<Response>that determines the response.
The
FetchEventobject also provides two other methods to handle unexpected exceptions and operations that may complete after a response is returned.
Learn more about the
FetchEvent lifecycle.