Service Worker syntax

A Worker written in Service Worker syntax consists of two parts:

An event listener that listens for FetchEvents , and An event handler that returns a Response object which is passed to the event’s .respondWith() method.

When a request is received on one of Cloudflare’s edge servers for a URL matching a Workers script, it passes the request to the Workers runtime. This dispatches a FetchEvent in the isolate where the script is running.

~/my-worker/index.js addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { return new Response ( 'Hello worker!' , { headers : { 'content-type' : 'text/plain' } , } ) ; }

Below is an example of the request response workflow:

An event listener for the FetchEvent tells the script to listen for any request coming to your Worker. The event handler is passed the event object, which includes event.request , a Request object which is a representation of the HTTP request that triggered the FetchEvent . The call to .respondWith() lets the Workers runtime intercept the request in order to send back a custom response (in this example, the plain text “Hello worker!”). The FetchEvent handler typically culminates in a call to the method .respondWith() with either a Response or Promise<Response> that determines the response.

The FetchEvent object also provides two other methods to handle unexpected exceptions and operations that may complete after a response is returned.