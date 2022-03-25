Migrating to module Workers
This guide will show you how to migrate your Workers from the Service Worker syntax to the new Module Worker format.
Advantages of migrating
There are several reasons you might want to migrate your Workers to the module syntax:
- Durable Objects require the module syntax.
- Module Workers do not rely on any global bindings, which means the Workers runtime does not need to set up fresh execution contexts, making Module Workers safer and faster to run.
- Module Workers are ES Modules, which allows them to be shared and published to npm, for example. Module Workers can be imported by and composed within other Module Workers.
Migrating a simple Worker
The following example demonstrates a Worker that redirects all incoming requests to a URL with a
301 status code.
With the Service Worker syntax, the example Worker looks like:
async function handler(request) { const base = 'https://example.com'; const statusCode = 301;
const destination = new URL(request.url, base); return Response.redirect(destination.toString(), statusCode);
}
// Initialize Worker
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handler(event.request));
});
Module Workers replace the
addEventListener syntax with an object definition, which must be the file’s default export (via
export default). The example code above becomes:
export default { fetch(request) { const base = 'https://example.com'; const statusCode = 301;
const destination = new URL(request.url, base); return Response.redirect(destination.toString(), statusCode); },
};
Accessing event or context data
Workers often need access to data not in the
request object. For example, sometimes Workers use
waitUntil to delay execution. Module workers can access
waitUntil vida the
context parameter. For a list of Module worker parameters, see this list
.
This example code:
async function triggerEvent(event) { // Fetch some data console.log('cron processed', event.scheduledTime);
}
// Initialize Worker
addEventListener('scheduled', event => { event.waitUntil(triggerEvent(event));
});
Then becomes:
async function triggerEvent(event) { // Fetch some data console.log('cron processed', event.scheduledTime);
}
const worker = { async scheduled(event, env, ctx) { ctx.waitUntil(triggerEvent(event)); },
};
export default worker;
Module Workers in the dashboard
The module Worker syntax has full support in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to Workers > Create a Service > pick the HTTP Handler example > Create Service. After your service is created, select Quick Edit and it will launch the dashboard. Select Send at the top to test if your service is returning
“Hello world”.
Then replace:
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { return new Response('Hello world');
}
With:
export default { fetch() { return new Response('Hello world'); },
};
Select Save and Deploy and then select Send again to test that your Worker is still returning
“Hello world”.
Configuring your wrangler.toml
To add support for module Workers to an existing project, update your
wrangler.toml file like so:
name = "my-worker"
type = "javascript"
workers_dev = true
[build.upload]
format = "modules"
dir = "./src"
main = "./worker.js" # becomes "./src/worker.js"
[[build.upload.rules]]
type = "ESModule"
globs = ["**/*.js"]
# Uncomment if you have a build script.
# [build]
# command = "npm run build"