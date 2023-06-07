Migrate to ES modules format

This guide will show you how to migrate your Workers from the Service Worker External link icon Open external link format to the ES modules External link icon Open external link format.

​​ Advantages of migrating

There are several reasons to migrate your Workers to the ES modules format:

Many products within Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, such as Durable Objects , and other features of Cloudflare Workers, require the ES modules format. Workers using ES modules format do not rely on any global bindings. This means the Workers runtime does not need to set up fresh execution contexts, making Workers safer and faster to run. Workers using ES modules format can be shared and published to npm . Workers using ES modules format can be imported by and composed within other Workers that use ES modules format.

​​ Migrate a simple Worker

The following example demonstrates a Worker that redirects all incoming requests to a URL with a 301 status code.

With the Service Worker syntax, the example Worker looks like:

async function handler ( request ) { const base = 'https://example.com' ; const statusCode = 301 ; const destination = new URL ( request . url , base ) ; return Response . redirect ( destination . toString ( ) , statusCode ) ; } addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handler ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ;

Workers using ES modules format replace the addEventListener syntax with an object definition, which must be the file’s default export (via export default ). The example code above becomes:

export default { fetch ( request ) { const base = 'https://example.com' ; const statusCode = 301 ; const destination = new URL ( request . url , base ) ; return Response . redirect ( destination . toString ( ) , statusCode ) ; } , } ;

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform.

Workers using ES modules format do not rely on any global bindings. However, Service Worker syntax accesses bindings on the global scope.

To understand bindings, refer the following TODO KV namespace binding example. To create a TODO KV namespace binding, you will:

Create a KV namespace named My Tasks and receive an ID that you will use in your binding. Create a Worker. Find your Worker’s wrangler.toml configuration file and add a KV namespace binding:

kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "TODO" , id = "<ID>" } ]

In the following sections, you will use your binding in Service Worker and ES modules format. Reference KV from Durable Objects and Workers To learn more about how to reference KV from Workers, refer to the KV bindings documentation.

​​ Bindings in Service Worker format

In Service Worker syntax, your TODO KV namespace binding is defined in the global scope of your Worker. Your TODO KV namespace binding is available to use anywhere in your Worker application’s code.

index.js addEventListener ( "fetch" , async ( event ) => { return await getTodos ( ) } ) ; async function getTodos ( ) { let value = await TODO . get ( "to-do:123" ) ; event . respondWith ( new Response ( value ) ) ; }

​​ Bindings in ES modules format

In ES modules format, bindings are only available inside the env parameter that is provided at the entrypoint to your Worker.

To access the TODO KV namespace binding in your Worker code, the env parameter must be passed from the fetch handler in your Worker to the getTodos function.

index.js import { getTodos } from './todos' export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return await getTodos ( env ) } , } ;

The following code represents a getTodos function that calls the get function on the TODO KV binding.

todos.js async function getTodos ( env ) { let value = await env . TODO . get ( "to-do:123" ) ; return new Response ( value ) ; } export { getTodos }

​​ Access event or context data

Workers often need access to data not in the request object. For example, sometimes Workers use waitUntil to delay execution. Workers using ES modules format can access waitUntil via the context parameter. Refer to ES modules parameters for more information.

This example code:

async function triggerEvent ( event ) { console . log ( 'cron processed' , event . scheduledTime ) ; } addEventListener ( 'scheduled' , event => { event . waitUntil ( triggerEvent ( event ) ) ; } ) ;

Then becomes:

async function triggerEvent ( event ) { console . log ( 'cron processed' , event . scheduledTime ) ; } export default { async scheduled ( event , env , ctx ) { ctx . waitUntil ( triggerEvent ( event ) ) ; } , } ;

​​ Service Worker syntax

A Worker written in Service Worker syntax consists of two parts:

An event listener that listens for FetchEvents , and An event handler that returns a Response object which is passed to the event’s .respondWith() method.

When a request is received on one of Cloudflare’s global network servers for a URL matching a Workers script, it passes the request to the Workers runtime. This dispatches a FetchEvent in the isolate where the script is running.

~/my-worker/index.js addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { return new Response ( 'Hello worker!' , { headers : { 'content-type' : 'text/plain' } , } ) ; }

Below is an example of the request response workflow:

An event listener for the FetchEvent tells the script to listen for any request coming to your Worker. The event handler is passed the event object, which includes event.request , a Request object which is a representation of the HTTP request that triggered the FetchEvent . The call to .respondWith() lets the Workers runtime intercept the request in order to send back a custom response (in this example, the plain text “Hello worker!”). The FetchEvent handler typically culminates in a call to the method .respondWith() with either a Response or Promise<Response> that determines the response.

The FetchEvent object also provides two other methods to handle unexpected exceptions and operations that may complete after a response is returned.