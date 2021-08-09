Rewrite links

const OLD_URL = "developer.mozilla.org"

const NEW_URL = "mynewdomain.com"



async function handleRequest ( req ) {

const res = await fetch ( req )

const contentType = res . headers . get ( "Content-Type" )







if ( contentType . startsWith ( "text/html" ) ) {

return rewriter . transform ( res )

} else {

return res

}

}



class AttributeRewriter {

constructor ( attributeName ) {

this . attributeName = attributeName

}

element ( element ) {

const attribute = element . getAttribute ( this . attributeName )

if ( attribute ) {

element . setAttribute (

this . attributeName ,

attribute . replace ( OLD_URL , NEW_URL ) ,

)

}

}

}



const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter ( )

. on ( "a" , new AttributeRewriter ( "href" ) )

. on ( "img" , new AttributeRewriter ( "src" ) )



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )

