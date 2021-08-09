Rewrite links
Rewrite URL links in HTML using the HTMLRewriter. This is useful for JAMstack websites.
const OLD_URL = "developer.mozilla.org"
const NEW_URL = "mynewdomain.com"
async function handleRequest(req) {
const res = await fetch(req)
const contentType = res.headers.get("Content-Type")
// If the response is HTML, it can be transformed with
// HTMLRewriter -- otherwise, it should pass through
if (contentType.startsWith("text/html")) {
return rewriter.transform(res)
} else {
return res
}
}
class AttributeRewriter {
constructor(attributeName) {
this.attributeName = attributeName
}
element(element) {
const attribute = element.getAttribute(this.attributeName)
if (attribute) {
element.setAttribute(
this.attributeName,
attribute.replace(OLD_URL, NEW_URL),
)
}
}
}
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter()
.on("a", new AttributeRewriter("href"))
.on("img", new AttributeRewriter("src"))
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})