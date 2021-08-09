Respond with another site

Respond to the Worker request with the response from another website (example.com in this example).

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , function ( event ) {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )

async function handleRequest ( request ) {



if ( request . method !== 'GET' ) return MethodNotAllowed ( request )

return fetch ( ` https://example.com ` )

}

function MethodNotAllowed ( request ) {

return new Response ( ` Method ${ request . method } not allowed. ` , {

status : 405 ,

headers : {

'Allow' : 'GET'

}

} )

}

