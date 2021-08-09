Respond with another site
Respond to the Worker request with the response from another website (example.com in this example).
addEventListener('fetch', function(event) {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
async function handleRequest(request) {
// Only GET requests work with this proxy.
if (request.method !== 'GET') return MethodNotAllowed(request)
return fetch(`https://example.com`)
}
function MethodNotAllowed(request) {
return new Response(`Method ${request.method} not allowed.`, {
status: 405,
headers: {
'Allow': 'GET'
}
})
}