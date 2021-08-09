Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Workers on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Respond with another site

Respond to the Worker request with the response from another website (example.com in this example).

addEventListener('fetch', function(event) {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
async function handleRequest(request) {
  // Only GET requests work with this proxy.
  if (request.method !== 'GET') return MethodNotAllowed(request)
  return fetch(`https://example.com`)
}
function MethodNotAllowed(request) {
  return new Response(`Method ${request.method} not allowed.`, {
    status: 405,
    headers: {
      'Allow': 'GET'
    }
  })
}

Demo

Open demo