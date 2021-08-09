Skip to content
Modify response

Fetch and modify response properties which are immutable by creating a copy first.

/**
 * @param {string} headerNameSrc Header to get the new value from
 * @param {string} headerNameDst Header to set based off of value in src
 */
const headerNameSrc = "foo" //"Orig-Header"
const headerNameDst = "Last-Modified"


async function handleRequest(request) {
  /**
   * Response properties are immutable. To change them, construct a new
   * Response and pass modified status or statusText in the ResponseInit
   * object. Response headers can be modified through the headers `set` method.
   */
  const originalResponse = await fetch(request)


  // Change status and statusText, but preserve body and headers
  let response = new Response(originalResponse.body, {
    status: 500,
    statusText: "some message",
    headers: originalResponse.headers,
  })


  // Change response body by adding the foo prop
  const originalBody = await originalResponse.json()
  const body = JSON.stringify({ foo: "bar", ...originalBody })
  response = new Response(body, response)


  // Add a header using set method
  response.headers.set("foo", "bar")


  // Set destination header to the value of the source header
  const src = response.headers.get(headerNameSrc)


  if (src != null) {
    response.headers.set(headerNameDst, src)
    console.log(
      `Response header "${headerNameDst}" was set to "${response.headers.get(
        headerNameDst,
      )}"`,
    )
  }
  return response
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})