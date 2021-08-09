Modify response









const headerNameSrc = "foo"

const headerNameDst = "Last-Modified"



async function handleRequest ( request ) {











const originalResponse = await fetch ( request )





let response = new Response ( originalResponse . body , {

status : 500 ,

statusText : "some message" ,

headers : originalResponse . headers ,

} )





const originalBody = await originalResponse . json ( )

const body = JSON . stringify ( { foo : "bar" , ... originalBody } )

response = new Response ( body , response )





response . headers . set ( "foo" , "bar" )





const src = response . headers . get ( headerNameSrc )



if ( src != null ) {

response . headers . set ( headerNameDst , src )

console . log (

` Response header " ${ headerNameDst } " was set to " ${ response . headers . get (

headerNameDst ,

) } " ` ,

)

}

return response

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )

