addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )



async function handleRequest ( request ) {

let html_content = ""

let html_style = "body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f}"



html_content += "<p> Colo: " + request . cf . colo + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> Country: " + request . cf . country + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> City: " + request . cf . city + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> Continent: " + request . cf . continent + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> Latitude: " + request . cf . latitude + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> Longitude: " + request . cf . longitude + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> PostalCode: " + request . cf . postalCode + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> MetroCode: " + request . cf . metroCode + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> Region: " + request . cf . region + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> RegionCode: " + request . cf . regionCode + "</p>"

html_content += "<p> Timezone: " + request . cf . timezone + "</p>"



let html = `

<!DOCTYPE html>

<body>

<head>

<title> Geolocation: Hello World </title>

<style> ${ html_style } </style>

</head>

<h1>Geolocation: Hello World!</h1>

<p>You now have access to geolocation data about where your user is visiting from.</p>

${ html_content }

</body> `



return new Response ( html , {

headers : {

"content-type" : "text/html;charset=UTF-8" ,

} , } )

}

