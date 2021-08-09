Geolocation: Hello World
Get all geolocation data fields and display them in HTML.
addEventListener('fetch', event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
async function handleRequest(request) {
let html_content = ""
let html_style = "body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f}"
html_content += "<p> Colo: " + request.cf.colo + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> Country: " + request.cf.country + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> City: " + request.cf.city + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> Continent: " + request.cf.continent + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> Latitude: " + request.cf.latitude + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> Longitude: " + request.cf.longitude + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> PostalCode: " + request.cf.postalCode + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> MetroCode: " + request.cf.metroCode + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> Region: " + request.cf.region + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> RegionCode: " + request.cf.regionCode + "</p>"
html_content += "<p> Timezone: " + request.cf.timezone + "</p>"
let html = `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<body>
<head>
<title> Geolocation: Hello World </title>
<style> ${html_style} </style>
</head>
<h1>Geolocation: Hello World!</h1>
<p>You now have access to geolocation data about where your user is visiting from.</p>
${html_content}
</body>`
return new Response(html, {
headers: {
"content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
},})
}