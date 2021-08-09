Geolocation: Weather App

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )



async function handleRequest ( request ) {

let endpoint = "https://api.waqi.info/feed/geo:"

const token = ""

let html_style = ` body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f} `



let html_content = "<h1>Weather 🌦</h1>"



latitude = request . cf . latitude

longitude = request . cf . longitude

endpoint += ` ${ latitude } ; ${ longitude } /?token= ${ token } `

const init = {

headers : {

"content-type" : "application/json;charset=UTF-8" ,

} ,

}



const response = await fetch ( endpoint , init )

const content = await response . json ( )



html_content += ` <p>This is a demo using Workers geolocation data. </p> `

html_content += ` You are located at: ${ latitude } , ${ longitude } .</p> `

html_content += ` <p>Based off sensor data from <a href=" ${ content . data . city . url } "> ${ content . data . city . name } </a>:</p> `

html_content += ` <p>The AQI level is: ${ content . data . aqi } .</p> `

html_content += ` <p>The N02 level is: ${ content . data . iaqi . no2 . v } .</p> `

html_content += ` <p>The O3 level is: ${ content . data . iaqi . o3 . v } .</p> `

html_content += ` <p>The temperature is: ${ content . data . iaqi . t . v } °C.</p> `



let html = `

<!DOCTYPE html>

<head>

<title>Geolocation: Weather</title>

</head>

<body>

<style> ${ html_style } </style>

<div id="container">

${ html_content }

</div>

</body> `



return new Response ( html , {

headers : {

"content-type" : "text/html;charset=UTF-8" ,

} , } )

}

