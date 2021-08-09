Skip to content
Geolocation: Weather App

Fetch weather data from an API using the user's geolocation data.

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})


async function handleRequest(request) {
  let endpoint = "https://api.waqi.info/feed/geo:"
  const token = "" //Use a token from https://aqicn.org/api/
  let html_style = `body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f}`
  
  let html_content = "<h1>Weather 🌦</h1>"


  latitude = request.cf.latitude
  longitude = request.cf.longitude
  endpoint+= `${latitude};${longitude}/?token=${token}`
  const init = {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  }


  const response = await fetch(endpoint,init)
  const content = await response.json()


  html_content += `<p>This is a demo using Workers geolocation data. </p>`
  html_content += `You are located at: ${latitude},${longitude}.</p>`
  html_content += `<p>Based off sensor data from <a href="${content.data.city.url}">${content.data.city.name}</a>:</p>`
  html_content += `<p>The AQI level is: ${content.data.aqi}.</p>`
  html_content += `<p>The N02 level is: ${content.data.iaqi.no2.v}.</p>`
  html_content += `<p>The O3 level is: ${content.data.iaqi.o3.v}.</p>`
  html_content += `<p>The temperature is: ${content.data.iaqi.t.v}°C.</p>`


  let html = `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
  <title>Geolocation: Weather</title>
</head>
<body>
  <style>${html_style}</style>
  <div id="container">
  ${html_content}
  </div>
</body>`


  return new Response(html, {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },})
}