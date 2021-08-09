Fetch HTML
Send a request to a remote server, read HTML from the response, and serve that HTML.
/**
* Example someHost at url is set up to respond with HTML
* Replace url with the host you wish to send requests to
*/
const someHost = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos"
const url = someHost + "/static/html"
/**
* gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string.
* Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body
* @param {Response} response
*/
async function gatherResponse(response) {
const { headers } = response
const contentType = headers.get("content-type") || ""
if (contentType.includes("application/json")) {
return JSON.stringify(await response.json())
}
else if (contentType.includes("application/text")) {
return response.text()
}
else if (contentType.includes("text/html")) {
return response.text()
}
else {
return response.text()
}
}
async function handleRequest() {
const init = {
headers: {
"content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
},
}
const response = await fetch(url, init)
const results = await gatherResponse(response)
return new Response(results, init)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
return event.respondWith(handleRequest())
})