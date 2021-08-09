Fetch HTML









const someHost = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos"

const url = someHost + "/static/html"













async function gatherResponse ( response ) {

const { headers } = response

const contentType = headers . get ( "content-type" ) || ""

if ( contentType . includes ( "application/json" ) ) {

return JSON . stringify ( await response . json ( ) )

}

else if ( contentType . includes ( "application/text" ) ) {

return response . text ( )

}

else if ( contentType . includes ( "text/html" ) ) {

return response . text ( )

}

else {

return response . text ( )

}

}



async function handleRequest ( ) {

const init = {

headers : {

"content-type" : "text/html;charset=UTF-8" ,

} ,

}

const response = await fetch ( url , init )

const results = await gatherResponse ( response )

return new Response ( results , init )

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

return event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( ) )

} )

