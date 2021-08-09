Cookie parsing

const COOKIE_NAME = "__uid"















function getCookie ( request , key ) {

const cookie = request . headers . get ( 'Cookie' )





if ( ! cookie ) return





const search = ` ${ key } = `

const starts = cookie . indexOf ( search )





if ( starts === - 1 ) return





const value = cookie . substring ( starts + search . length , cookie . length )

const end = value . indexOf ( ';' )



return end === - 1 ? value : value . substring ( 0 , end )

}



function handleRequest ( request ) {

const cookie = getCookie ( request , COOKIE_NAME )

if ( cookie ) {



return new Response ( cookie )

}

return new Response ( "No cookie with name: " + COOKIE_NAME )

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )

