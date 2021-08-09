Cookie parsing
Given the cookie name, get the value of a cookie. You can also use cookies for A/B testing.
const COOKIE_NAME = "__uid"
/**
* Returns a cookie value or null.
* @param {Request} request incoming request
* @param {string} key of the cookie to get
* @returns {string|void} value of the cookie if found
*/
function getCookie(request, key) {
const cookie = request.headers.get('Cookie')
// No cookie found
if (!cookie) return
// Search for the cookie key in the header.
const search = `${key}=`
const starts = cookie.indexOf(search)
// The cookie could not be found.
if (starts === -1) return
// Parse the cookie value.
const value = cookie.substring(starts + search.length, cookie.length)
const end = value.indexOf(';')
return end === -1 ? value : value.substring(0, end)
}
function handleRequest(request) {
const cookie = getCookie(request, COOKIE_NAME)
if (cookie) {
// Respond with the cookie value
return new Response(cookie)
}
return new Response("No cookie with name: " + COOKIE_NAME)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})