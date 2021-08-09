Country code redirect
Redirect a response based on the country code in the header of a visitor.
/**
* A map of the URLs to redirect to
* @param {Object} countryMap
*/
const countryMap = {
US: "https://example.com/us",
EU: "https://eu.example.com/",
}
/**
* Returns a redirect determined by the country code
* @param {Request} request
*/
function redirect(request) {
// Use the cf object to obtain the country of the request
// more on the cf object: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/request#incomingrequestcfproperties
const country = request.cf.country
if (country != null && country in countryMap) {
const url = countryMap[country]
return Response.redirect(url)
} else {
return fetch(request)
}
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(redirect(event.request))
})