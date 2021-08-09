CORS header proxy









const corsHeaders = {

"Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "*" ,

"Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "GET,HEAD,POST,OPTIONS" ,

"Access-Control-Max-Age" : "86400" ,

}







const API_URL = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos/demoapi"





const PROXY_ENDPOINT = "/corsproxy/"





function rawHtmlResponse ( html ) {

return new Response ( html , {

headers : {

"content-type" : "text/html;charset=UTF-8" ,

} ,

} )

}



const DEMO_PAGE = `

<!DOCTYPE html>

<html>

<body>

<h1>API GET without CORS Proxy</h1>

<a target="_blank" href="https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Fetch_API/Using_Fetch#Checking_that_the_fetch_was_successful">Shows TypeError: Failed to fetch since CORS is misconfigured</a>

<p id="noproxy-status"/>

<code id="noproxy">Waiting</code>

<h1>API GET with CORS Proxy</h1>

<p id="proxy-status"/>

<code id="proxy">Waiting</code>

<h1>API POST with CORS Proxy + Preflight</h1>

<p id="proxypreflight-status"/>

<code id="proxypreflight">Waiting</code>

<script>

let reqs = {};

reqs.noproxy = () => {

return fetch(" ${ API_URL } ").then(r => r.json())

}

reqs.proxy = async () => {

let href = " ${ PROXY_ENDPOINT } ?apiurl= ${ API_URL } "

return fetch(window.location.origin + href).then(r => r.json())

}

reqs.proxypreflight = async () => {

let href = " ${ PROXY_ENDPOINT } ?apiurl= ${ API_URL } "

let response = await fetch(window.location.origin + href, {

method: "POST",

headers: {

"Content-Type": "application/json"

},

body: JSON.stringify({

msg: "Hello world!"

})

})

return response.json()

}

(async () => {

for (const [reqName, req] of Object.entries(reqs)) {

try {

let data = await req()

document.getElementById(reqName).innerHTML = JSON.stringify(data)

} catch (e) {

document.getElementById(reqName).innerHTML = e

}

}

})()

</script>

</body>

</html> `



async function handleRequest ( request ) {

const url = new URL ( request . url )

let apiUrl = url . searchParams . get ( "apiurl" )



if ( apiUrl == null ) {

apiUrl = API_URL

}









request = new Request ( apiUrl , request )

request . headers . set ( "Origin" , new URL ( apiUrl ) . origin )

let response = await fetch ( request )





response = new Response ( response . body , response )





response . headers . set ( "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" , url . origin )





response . headers . append ( "Vary" , "Origin" )



return response

}



function handleOptions ( request ) {





let headers = request . headers ;

if (

headers . get ( "Origin" ) !== null &&

headers . get ( "Access-Control-Request-Method" ) !== null &&

headers . get ( "Access-Control-Request-Headers" ) !== null

) {







let respHeaders = {

... corsHeaders ,





"Access-Control-Allow-Headers" : request . headers . get ( "Access-Control-Request-Headers" ) ,

}



return new Response ( null , {

headers : respHeaders ,

} )

}

else {





return new Response ( null , {

headers : {

Allow : "GET, HEAD, POST, OPTIONS" ,

} ,

} )

}

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

const request = event . request

const url = new URL ( request . url )

if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( PROXY_ENDPOINT ) ) {

if ( request . method === "OPTIONS" ) {



event . respondWith ( handleOptions ( request ) )

}

else if (

request . method === "GET" ||

request . method === "HEAD" ||

request . method === "POST"

) {



event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( request ) )

}

else {

event . respondWith (

new Response ( null , {

status : 405 ,

statusText : "Method Not Allowed" ,

} ) ,

)

}

}

else {



event . respondWith ( rawHtmlResponse ( DEMO_PAGE ) )

}

} )

